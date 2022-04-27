Luan returns to training and Abel promotes changes at Palmeiras to get Emelec in Libertadores

During the afternoon of this Tuesday (26), Palmeiras finished their preparation for the team’s next match, when they return to the field for the Copa Libertadores da América. The game will be this Wednesday (27), at 21:00 GMT, in Guayaquil, Ecuador, against Emelec, valid for the third round of the group stage. For the confrontation, Abel Ferreira must change the starting lineup alviverde.

Already on Ecuadorian soil, the group from Palmeiras trained at the Monumental Stadium, which will host the grand final of the current edition of the competition. In the last activity before the duel, coach Abel Ferreira focused on tactical work. At first, two teams were divided, and the commander guided the positioning and movements of the athletes. At the end of the session, the team worked on set pieces.

Palmeiras will not have any player suspended for the match, but there will be absences. The most recent was midfielder Jailson, who suffered an injury to the cruciate ligament in his right knee and, therefore, should be unable to play for at least six months. In addition to him, Luan should also be absent, but the defender has already returned to activities with the ball on Monday (25) and is still recovering.

After winning the classic against rival Corinthians 3-0 last Saturday (23), for the Brasileirão, Abel confirmed that he will make changes again to rotate the squad in Libertadores, as he has done throughout the edition. With that, a probable lineup for Verdão includes: Marcelo Lomba; Mayke, Kuscevic, Murilo and Jorge; Gabriel Menino, Atuesta and Gustavo Scarpa; Wesley, Gabriel Verón (Breno Lopes) and Rafael Navarro.