Luciano renews contract with São Paulo until December 2024 | Sao Paulo

Striker Luciano signed this week the renewal of his contract with São Paulo. The new bond is now valid until the end of 2024.

Negotiations have dragged on for months, despite both the club and the player taking for granted the extension of the agreement that would expire at the end of 2022.

1 of 2 Luciano celebrates a goal in São Paulo vs Athletico — Photo: Paulo Pinto / saopaulofc.net Luciano celebrates a goal in São Paulo x Athletico — Photo: Paulo Pinto / saopaulofc.net

The club sees Luciano as a player with leadership characteristics. The striker is one of the fans of the crowd, even without being a starter.

At the Morumbi club, Luciano arrived in 2020 and quickly assumed a role as the team’s offensive protagonist. The striker ended up as the top scorer of the Brasileirão and stood out in the São Paulo title fight campaign until the final rounds.

Last year, Luciano began to suffer from physical problems, responsible for preventing a greater sequence of games.

However, while he was on the field, shirt 11 proved decisive, as in the Paulistão title, with a goal in the final against Palmeiras, and in the goals against Juventude, in a game that saved São Paulo from relegation.

+ Read more news from São Paulo

In 2022, Luciano again had problems with injury. This season, he made 13 games and scored three goals.

The ge São Paulo podcast is available on the following platforms:

🎧 Globoplay – click here to listen!

🎧 Spotify – click here to listen!

🎧 Google Podcasts – click here to listen!

🎧 Apple Podcasts – click here to listen!

🎧 Pocket Casts – click here to listen!

▶️ Hit play!

+ Watch: all about the Sao Paulo on ge, on Globo and on sportv