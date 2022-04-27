Macaé City Hall

Service will be held from 9 am to 3 pm in nine vaccination centers

Health holds, this Saturday (30), the D-Day of vaccination against influenza and measles. The service will be held from 9 am to 15 pm in nine vaccination centers in the municipality.

The influenza vaccine will be available for children aged 6 months to under 5 years (4 years, 11 months and 29 days), seniors aged 60 and over and healthcare professionals.

The measles vaccine will be available for children aged 6 months to under 5 years (4 years, 11 months and 29 days) and health workers.

To guarantee vaccination, it is necessary to present an identification document with photo, CPF or SUS card, in addition to the vaccination booklet (children and health workers).

It is worth remembering that, from Monday (2), vaccination campaigns against influenza and measles will enter the second stage and will continue to be available for these and new audiences in the 35 vaccination centers in the municipality during the week, on working days.

Follow the municipal calendar below for vaccination against influenza and measles on social networks and here on the official website of the prefecture.