Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) pays BRL 100 million to shareholders

THE Magazine Luiza (MLGU3) informed this Tuesday (26) that it will pay R$ 100 million in interest on equity on May 6, referring to the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

According to the retailer, the gross value per share is BRL 0.0154942583, based on the shareholding position as of July 5th of last year, with the shares being traded “ex” JSCP as of June 6, 2021.

Shareholders will have their credits available according to the bank domicile provided to Banco Itaú, as of the start date of distribution of the right, according to Magazine Luiza.

For shareholders whose registration does not contain the registration of the CPF/CNPJ number or the indication of “Bank/Agency/Current Account”, dividends will only be credited from the 3rd business day, counted from the date of the registration update in the electronic files of the Itaú, which can be made through any branch in the network.

THE Magazine Luiza he had adjusted net loss of R$ 79 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, the latest balance sheet released by the company. The result represents a reversal of the profit of R$ 232.1 million reported in the same period of 2020.

The loss also came worse than expected for market analysts. THE Itaú BBA projects a decrease of R$ 54 million, while the XP Investimentos calculated a negative amount of R$ 58 million. THE Bradesco BBI was more optimistic, projecting a loss of R$ 21 million.

Read the document released by Magazine Luiza in full:

