Manchester City beat Real Madrid

Gabriel Jesus is not Christ, but neither did he rest on the third day. Maybe he rests on the seventh?

After working (and well) on Saturday and scoring four of Manchester City’s five goals in a 5-1 win over Watford, a game that earned his team the lead in the Premier League (“Premier League” is a colonized’s favourite), the Brazilian striker was exploited by the bad guys in Europe and, three days later, this Tuesday, he was re-assigned by foreman Pep Guardiola,

Is it or is it not slave labor, almost compatible with that of the workers who are building the stadiums for the Qatar World Cup?

And, as inhuman exploiters never lose, the exploited scored in the 11th minute, City’s 2-0 over Real Madrid. The final score was Manchester City 4 x 3 Real Madrid and the spot in the final will be decided on the return, on May 4, in Spain.

It is even difficult to contest and be against when analogies with slavery and the martyrdom of Christ are used to illustrate the tiring and inhuman life of the football player… Especially in Europe, of course, where, I repeat, Gabriel Jesus had to play Saturday and third! Where will this world end up?

European slavers did not respect the maxim that a football player is not a machine and, poor defenseless people, cannot be subjected to the absurdity of playing, for example, on Saturday and then on Tuesday.

Here, in Brazilian football, a country always at the forefront of humanism and respect for workers, a tropical paradise where there is no question of destroying labor laws and the priority is to preserve the people’s welfare, it was clear that, even if the player outside the game on Wednesday, and, for example, do not even travel to Londrina to face Portuguesa-RJ for the Copa do Brasil, he cannot play on Saturday against arch-enemy Palmeiras if, by chance, he is used fully or partially in Tuesday’s game against Boca Juniors…

And don’t be late people remember that Saturday’s game was the classic against the biggest rival, the most important game of all for the fans, especially if the team comes from defeat in all four classics of the season and, therefore, a defeat would mean the fifth piaba in classics. And? Screw the will of the crowd, right!

In short, how lucky are the players coached by Vítor Pereira at Corinthians. There were people who didn’t play against Avaí, against Portuguesa, or against Palmeiras to be able to be selected against Boca Juniors. If the Corinthians athletes were at Manchester City under Guardiola’s command, they could also be subjected to the absurdity of having to play on Wednesday and Saturday, especially if they were valid matches for a national classic and another for an international tournament.

Enough! Enough with the player being treated like a slave and playing ball twice a week, even if he was spared in the previous game and can be spared again in the next one!

I’m Vitor Guedes and I have a name to uphold. And care, of course, comes from ZL! It’s us in UOL!

