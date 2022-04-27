Mano Menezes praises victory in “overcoming”, praises Inter’s growth and return of confidence | International

Inter’s first triumph in the Sudamericana came on the basis of overcoming. After having difficulties in moving to the stage of the match, in physical recovery and just one training session on Colombian soil, the team showed new signs of evolution by beating Independiente Medellin 1-0 this Wednesday.

Coach Mano Menezes celebrated the result and the performance presented, especially the defensive one, in the third consecutive triumph. The coach sees the team on the right path to building a solid foundation. The score, in addition to the provisional leadership in Group E, brings confidence to the colorado environment.

The victories give confidence to everyone. The first will be simpler. You have to have doses of humility, because the moment requires this simplicity. — Mano Menezes

– Big victory in function of everything. The trip, the change of venue, having to stay in a city an hour from the stadium. These are difficulties to overcome. Happy for the response of the players, victory overcoming, good football, control of the game and mastery of actions. Certainly, if we follow this path, it will be transformed into a better construction – Mano said at a press conference.

1 of 1 Mano Menezes in the match in Pereira — Photo: Ricardo Duarte/Disclosure, Internacional Mano Menezes in the match in Pereira — Photo: Ricardo Duarte/Disclosure, Internacional

The squad had four novelties in relation to the team that started against Fluminense, last Saturday. Bruno Méndez, debutant Vitão, Rodrigo Dourado, who hadn’t started a game since February, and Alemão entered the spots of Moledo, Mercado, Mauricio and Wesley Moraes, respectively.

– Dourado gave an extremely positive response. A more physical game, more disputed at the top, we study the opponent well. He is the one who most crosses the ball in the area in the Colombian league. We had to protect a little more. I like to give that stability to the team first – explained the undefeated commander.

The Colorado delegation embarks on Wednesday morning bound for Porto Alegre. Arrival is scheduled for 20:00. The group will have a day off on Thursday and reappear on Friday.

Packed with three consecutive victories in the cartel, Inter returns to the field on Sunday, at 19h, against Avaí, in Beira-Rio, for the 4th round of the Brasileirão.