“Many questioned my choice”; Liberta champion with Abel in Verdão says he does not regret leaving the club

Palmeiras has a very important game this Wednesday (27), for Copa Libertadores of America. The team is 100% successful in the competition and wants to keep the momentum going in the international competition. Current two-time champions followed by Liberta, Verdão knows this tournament very well and knows that you can’t enter any match relaxed.

Abel Ferreira has tested some formations, but always keeps the base team so as not to lose the balance and the quality it has already implemented. The Portuguese has been very important in this one, even more than in previous seasons, as the moment of affirmation has passed and now it’s the hardest part, when you need to stay at the top.

On the other hand, the statement of a former player of the club has drawn the attention of Palmeiras. the defender Alan Empereur said that he does not regret leaving Verdão in September last year, with the champion club of Liberta and the Copa do Brasil. In an interview released by ESPN, the defender told the reasons that made him accept going to Cuiabá.

“I am very happy in Cuiabá, totally adapted, identified with the methodology and philosophy of the club. Many questioned my choice when I left Palmeiras and came here, but I knew the serious work that was being conceived and executed, which would have conditions to develop good football, so everything positive that I have seen since I arrived is not a surprise for me”, he said.

Before, the defender had already said that he is very happy with the moment lived in Cuiabá and highlighted the team’s defensive system: “As a defender, naturally we are very happy when things happen this way, but the credits go to our coaching staff and the collective work. There is no solid defense without balanced tactics and the help of our attackers and midfielders. Therefore, this merit must always be shared with the entire team. We are happy with this good start, but with our feet on the ground and aware of the difficulties we are going to face. We know that we have to maintain this cadence to achieve our goals within the competition”, stated.