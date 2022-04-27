Margot Robbie appears as the doll in the first image of the live-action

In addition to the promotional photo, Warner also revealed the film’s US release date: July 21, 2023.

First official photo of the movie “Barbie” (Photo: Disclosure)

Warner Bros. released last Monday (26), during CinemaCon 2022, the first image of Margot Robbie in the movie “Barbie“, live-action adaptation of the Mattel doll line. Warner, however, has yet to reveal more details about the film’s plot.

In addition to the promotional photo, the studio also revealed the film’s US release date: July 21, 2023. The date coincides with the release of another long-awaited big title, “Oppenheimer”by Christopher Nolan.

With direction and script by Greta Gerwig (“Little Women”, “lady bird“), the film has a great cast, including Ryan Gosling (in the role of Ken doll), Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Hari Nef and Will Ferrell.

Although the film is attracting a lot of attention from fans and gathering a considerable number of stars in the cast, plot details are still very scarce. However, one can expect an adaptation out of the typical Gerwig, in addition to more creative freedom for Margot Robbie in the long, since the actress is also acting as a producer on the project.