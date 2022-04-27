Marvel star fulfills promise and will welcome Ukrainian refugee family to his home

The English actor Benedict Cumberbatch fulfilled the promise made by him at the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and announced that he will house in his house, in the coming days, a family of Ukrainian refugees. The hero’s interpreter Dr. Strange, from Marvel, spoke about his preparations to welcome the Ukrainian family and returned to criticize…

The English actor Benedict Cumberbatch fulfilled the promise made by him at the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and announced that he will house in his house, in the coming days, a family of Ukrainian refugees. The hero’s interpreter Dr. Strange, from Marvel, spoke about his preparations to welcome the Ukrainian family and returned to criticize the Russian attacks in an interview with the British TV channel SkyNews, during the launch event of ‘Dr. Stranger in the Multiverse of Madness’ (2022).

Cumberbatch attended the premiere in a dark blue suit over a yellow shirt, the same colors as the Ukrainian flag.

Asked about the family who promised help, the actor replied: “They have already left Ukraine, I am monitoring their progress daily. Unfortunately they are undergoing medical treatment – ​​and to say more about it would be an invasion of their privacy in the midst of everything they are going through and would also expose me. But I want to give them some stability after all the chaos they’ve been through and that will happen inside my house.”

He also said: “I’ve been trying to help other Ukrainian families, UK residents who are Ukrainian citizens, getting shelter for their family members on the run, that’s what everyone wants to provide, but the costs are too high. So I’ve been trying to help financially.”

The actor added: “As kind, generous and welcoming as we are as hosts, we don’t have the skills of a mental health professional to deal with this situation. I suggest that people look for even more comprehensive forms of help, but they are all offering their best – and that makes me very, very proud of our country and what we are doing as human beings.”

In 2022 Cumberbatch was nominated for the Oscar for best actor for his work in the period drama ‘Attack of the Dogs’ (2021) – a category that was eventually won by actor Will Smith. The production won the Oscar for best director, won by filmmaker Jane Campion.

Directed by filmmaker Sam Raimi, ‘Dr. Stranger in the Multiverse of Madness’ is scheduled to premiere on May 6, 2022 in Brazilian cinemas. The production still counts in its cast with Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Rachel McAdams and Xochitl Gomez.