Mason’s Glove becomes a poster boy for Amazon

Known on the internet as “Mason’s Glove”, the young Iran Ferreira makes his debut as a poster boy in Amazon commercials.

Currently, Iran has 12.8 million followers on Instagram, and will star in advertisements for the broadcasts of the Copa do Brasil on Prime Vídeo, Amazon’s streaming service.

Partnership Glove of Mason and Amazon

As a communication strategy, the VOA agency will also bring Tiago Leifert, who will narrate 15 matches of the championship, and the phenomenon Casimiro, who will act as a commentator for 8 games on Prime Video. Watch the commercial now:

The influencer celebrated the achievement on his social networks:

Prime Video, receeeeeba!!

The guy in the housekeeper’s glove is the newest sports poster boy in the world. @PrimeVideoBR my troop! Thank you, God! 👆🏽 Too happy! Sometimes I can’t believe this is all happening! Never give up on your dreams! Photo: Gabriel de Moura pic.twitter.com/FMRwZ72247 — Mason’s Glove (@ocaradaluva) April 9, 2022

According to Otto Frossard, partner and co-founder of the Voa agency, “Iran represents the essence of the Brazilian people. He’s charismatic, genuine and passionate about football, just like the audience Prime Video wants to connect with. This natural connection made it easier for everything to happen with the agility that the process required, and making the debut of Luva de Pedreiro in an advertising campaign, in such a grandiose project, has been a magnificent experience”.

Prime Video owns the rights to the Copa do Brasil. In all, 30 games, between the first round and the quarter-finals, will be exclusive to the service for subscribers. There will also be six non-exclusive matches between the semifinals and finals.

