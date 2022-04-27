Matheuzinho on the agenda, R$ 367 MI became a matter and the Serie B team goes to court against Flamengo

Flamengo recently turned into a legal dispute. This is because Londrina, a club that currently plays in the second division of the Brazilian Championship, went to court to investigate the negotiation that involved the right-back Matheuzinho. The situation involves a contract renewal for the young player, which the red-black carioca had announced in 2020, but has not yet been published in the Diário Informativo (BID).

According to information released by the newspaper O Globo, the demand from Tubarão, which holds 50% of the defender’s economic rights, is that Flamengo proceed with the publication of the renewal contract, which left the team for the red-black in 2019 for BRL 1.2 million. At the time, the right-back’s new contract will run until 2025, according to the November 2020 announcement.

Revealed at the Paraná club, Matheuzinho would also yield half the value of a possible sale, which interests Tubarão. However, if the player’s contract is not actually renewed, his contract ends at the end of this season, that is, he can leave for free to another team and, thus, Londrina (and also Flamengo, of course) will lose the amount that could receive.

In 2020, the Rio de Janeiro club announced that the new contract would be valid until October 2025, with a termination penalty for clubs abroad set at 70 million euros, around R$367.5 million at the current price. According to Londrina, “the defendant Flamengo, by refraining from registering the contract, is committing an illicit act of voluntary omission with evidence of fraud, going against the contractual good faith imposed on the parties” in the negotiation of the renewal.