News

Maverick” will have its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius2 days ago
0 0 1 minute read




Photo: Disclosure / Paramount / Modern Popcorn

“Top Gun: Maverick”, the long-awaited sequel to Top Gun (1986), will have its first official screening at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Paramount is expected to make the world premiere official this week.

This year, the Cannes Film Festival takes place between May 17 and 28, in the US release window, scheduled for May 27. The film should arrive soon in Brazil, on May 30th.

The sequel will rediscover the character Maverick, played by Tom Cruise, as an instructor at the Navy pilot school. Among his apprentices is Goose’s son (Anthony Edwards), who died in 1986. The character is played by Miles Teller (“Whiplash”).

The director is Joseph Kosinski, who has already filmed Cruise in “Oblivion” (2013), and the rest of the cast includes Monica Barbaro (“Chicago Justice”), Glen Powell (“Star Trek”), Danny Ramirez (“The Gifted”). “), Jay Ellis (“Insecure”), Lewis Pullman (Bill Pullman’s son, seen in “War of the Sexes”), Jennifer Connelly (“Express of Tomorrow”), Jon Hamm (“Runaway”), Ed Harris (“Westworld”) and even Val Kilmer, reprising his role as Iceman.

Source link

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius2 days ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Cornelius

Cornelius

Related Articles

Russia proposes to nationalize foreign factories that have closed operations

March 8, 2022

US imposed sanctions on Russians for supporting North Korea’s missile program – News

March 12, 2022

Trudeau Repeals Emergency Law Used to Handle Canadian Trucker Protests | World

February 24, 2022

Cinema Con 2022 | Disney bets on Avatar and Doctor Strange sequel to move event

1 day ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button