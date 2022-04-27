Maverick” will have its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival







Photo: Disclosure / Paramount / Modern Popcorn

“Top Gun: Maverick”, the long-awaited sequel to Top Gun (1986), will have its first official screening at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Paramount is expected to make the world premiere official this week.

This year, the Cannes Film Festival takes place between May 17 and 28, in the US release window, scheduled for May 27. The film should arrive soon in Brazil, on May 30th.

The sequel will rediscover the character Maverick, played by Tom Cruise, as an instructor at the Navy pilot school. Among his apprentices is Goose’s son (Anthony Edwards), who died in 1986. The character is played by Miles Teller (“Whiplash”).

The director is Joseph Kosinski, who has already filmed Cruise in “Oblivion” (2013), and the rest of the cast includes Monica Barbaro (“Chicago Justice”), Glen Powell (“Star Trek”), Danny Ramirez (“The Gifted”). “), Jay Ellis (“Insecure”), Lewis Pullman (Bill Pullman’s son, seen in “War of the Sexes”), Jennifer Connelly (“Express of Tomorrow”), Jon Hamm (“Runaway”), Ed Harris (“Westworld”) and even Val Kilmer, reprising his role as Iceman.