Maycon celebrates a magical night for Corinthians against Boca: “I’ll keep it for the rest of my life” | Corinthians

The night of April 26, 2022 will be unforgettable for Maycon.

Corinthians hero in the 2-0 victory over Boca Juniors, for the third round of the Libertadores group stage, the player scored again for the club in which he was revealed after almost four years and, for the first time in his career, scored two goals in the same match.

The last time Maycon had scored with the white shirt was on May 10, 2018, against Vitória, for the Copa do Brasil, shortly before being sold to Shakhtar Donetsk, from Ukraine.

– It was a game that I will keep for the rest of my life – summed up shirt 5, in an interview after the game.

Read too:

+ Performances: Timão’s scores against Boca Juniors

+ Boca fan arrested for imitating monkey; watch

The goals of Corinthians 2 x 0 Boca Juniors, for the Libertadores Cup 2022

This was also the first time that Maycon played for 90 minutes since returning to Corinthians earlier this month. Before, he had played four matches, against Always Ready (35 minutes), Botafogo (63), Avaí (63) and Palmeiras (47).

1 of 1 Maycon celebrates Corinthians goal against Boca — Photo: Marcos Ribolli Maycon celebrates Corinthians goal against Boca — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

Consolidated as one of the team’s references in less than a month since his return, the midfielder says he still adapts to the new positioning on the pitch:

– At Shakhtar, I played the role of first midfielder rather than second, as a characteristic of the team. I’m here to help the team, whether first or second midfielder, the committee will know the best at the moment, I just want to help Corinthians. I’ve been playing in the first place for a long time, setting up more from behind, and in the second I have to change the character a little. I am available to help, to deliver, only the delivery of the group can achieve a victory like this – he declared.

In this Tuesday’s duel, in addition to the two shots that resulted in a goal, Maycon committed two fouls, made four tackles, gave 44 complete passes and seven incomplete ones.

The shirt number 5 and the rest of the alvinegro cast have a day off this Wednesday and will perform again at CT Joaquim Grava on Thursday, when the group starts preparing to face Fortaleza, Sunday, at 4 pm, at Neo Química Arena, for the fourth round of Brazilian.

+ More news from Corinthians

“Corinthians needed this”, praises Careca Bertaglia | The Voice of the Crowd

The ge Corinthians podcast is available on the following platforms:

🎧 Globoplay – click here to listen!

🎧 Spotify – click here to listen!

🎧 Google Podcasts – click here to listen!

🎧 Apple Podcasts – click here to listen!

🎧 Pocket Casts – click here to listen!

▶️ Hit play!