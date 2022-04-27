Megan Fox explains ritual with groom where they drank each other’s blood – Monet

+



Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox (Photo: Instagram)

Actress Megan Fox clarified the ritual she did with her fiancé, musician Machine Gun Kelly, in which they drank each other’s blood. The 35-year-old actress had revealed the eccentric practice last January, when the two made their engagement public. She wrote on social media at the time: “I said yes… And then we drank each other’s blood.”

The star of the ‘Transformers’ franchise explained the ritual involving the consumption of blood in an interview that reverberated in the international media in vehicles such as the British daily Daily Mail, the North American website Page Six and the page of People magazine.

Megan Fox (Photo: Instagram reproduction)

Asked about the ritual she revealed in January, Fox clarified:

“Look, I think ‘drinking’ each other’s blood may have confused people and caused them to come to us with goblets, as if they were ‘Game of Thrones’ characters, drinking each other’s blood. It was just a few drops, but yes, we consumed each other’s blood on occasion for ritualistic purposes only.”

Machine Gun Kelly’s proposal to Megan Fox (Photo: Instagram)

The actress continued in her explanation: “I read tarot cards, I enjoy astrology and I do all these metaphysical practices and meditation. And I do rituals at new moon and full moon and all that sort of thing. And like, when I do that, it’s like a gateway, it has a purpose. It’s all controlled, I said, ‘let’s take a few drops of blood and drink’”.

She later joked that Kelly is much more “over-the-top and chaotic”: “He’s the one willing to open his chest with broken glass saying ‘take my soul’”.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly (Photo: Instagram)

Ex-wife of actor Brian Austin Green, father of the actress’s three children, Megan Fox made her romance with Machine Gun Kelly public in June 2020. The two announced their engagement on January 12, 2022. They have yet to reveal the date. of the ceremony in which they plan to exchange rings.

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green with their kids during a family outing (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

In another excerpt of the interview reported by the international press, Fox said that the current partner is “literally his exact physical type”. She has exposed her belief that Kelly is even a physical manifestation of her desires.

The actress stated, “I am four years older than him. So I think I created it. My thoughts and my intentions have made him the person he is, who knows what he might have been and what he might have looked like if it hadn’t been for me.”