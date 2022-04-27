Megan Fox on 9-year-old son: ‘He gets bullied for wearing dresses’

The actress Megan Foxcurrently engaged to the musician Machine Gun Kellyand mother of three, from a previous relationship with actor Brian Austin Green, is the latest cover of the magazine Glamin the British version.

Among the various topics addressed by the controversial celebrity, who did not stop talking about the case of drink your mate’s bloodthe actress also commented on an attitude made for her eldest son, Noah.

In the interview, Megan Fox said that she has already bought books written by young transgender people for her child, who is currently nine years old, at a time when she again assumes that her son is over prejudice for “like to wear dresses“.

Previously, the 35-year-old actress confessed that her son was a victim of bullying at school, above all for expressing his taste for “design and wear dresses“. With that, Fox revealed to be at a stage where he does everything to make Noah feel comfortable, and understand more about himself.

“I’ve bought several books that address these things, and the full spectrum of what that is. Some books are written by transgender children. Others are just about how being a boy doesn’t stop you from wearing a dress. Any of us can express ourselves through our clothes in any way we want, and none of this has anything to do with our sexuality.“, he said.

However, the actress is concerned about how her son may face a world still marked by various prejudices: “I have a son who suffers. I have a lot of worries about that, because I wish humanity weren’t like this. Although my son is brave and chose this path for a reason, it is difficult for any mother“, he stated.

On several occasions, Megan Fox has come to denounce situations of attacks and bullying to her eldest son. “They are bad, horrible and cruel people“, he said, at the time, after a series of comments about the child.

