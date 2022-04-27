Megan Fox says she drinks her fiance’s blood “from time to time”

The actress Megan Fox35, revealed that she and her fiance, rapper Machine Gun Kelly, 32, often drink each other’s blood in rituals. “We consume each other’s blood from time to time just for rituals,” she said. The information is from Folha.

She spoke about the couple’s custom in an interview with the UK’s Glamor magazine. The actress assured that the two only drink a few drops of blood and that consumption is controlled. “Drinking each other’s blood can be deceiving, people imagine us with cups like game of Thrones“, he said. “It’s controlled. It’s like, ‘Let’s spill a few drops of blood and each drink.’ He [Machine Gun Kelly] it’s much more casual, hectic and chaotic. He’s willing to cut your chest with broken glass and say, ‘Take my soul,'” he told the magazine.

When announcing their engagement in January 2022, the couple had already publicly commented on drinking each other’s blood. At the time, the actress posted a video on Instagram of the moment she was asked to marry him. In the long caption text, she said they “drank each other’s blood” to celebrate the moment.

Before that, the couple were known to wear vials of each other’s blood around their necks, as a to paste – just like ex-boyfriends Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton were in their marriage, which lasted from 2000 until 2003.

