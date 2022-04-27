Megan Fox Says She’s ‘Sexually Empowered’ Over Sadomasochistic Relationship With Machine Gun Kelly

the relationship of Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox it was never considered, let’s say, “within the standards”. Shortly after the couple announced they were getting married, for example, the actress revealed in an Instagram post that they drank each other’s blood after the proposal.

However, the public was genuinely concerned about the controversy surrounding the actress’ engagement ring, which contains thorns. “If she tries to remove it, she will hurt,” the singer said in an interview with Vogue at the time.

This time, it looks like Fox has really opened up. In a new chat, this time for GLAMOR (via BuzzFeed News), the actress revealed that she and her fiance have a BDSM (sadomasochistic) relationship.

[Parece] that I have to meet a certain requirement or follow all these rules. It’s very bizarre to be judged by something like ‘What if I’m in a BDSM relationship?’ And I’m like, yeah – is that okay with you? Because that’s what I want. So I shouldn’t be excluded from the feminist community, because that’s something I prefer for myself. I feel sexually empowered that way, living it that way. I was celebrated as a feminist until I got up the nerve to call my boyfriend ‘Daddy’. And a lot of people were upset about that, which I think is a funny conversation to have actually, because that goes into allowing women to be…women. Allow people to live what they want in life, what we like. That’s feminism.

In the same interview, the actress commented on the blood episode right after the proposal:

So I think drinking each other’s blood can fool people or make them imagine us with cups, like game of Thrones, drinking each other’s blood. It’s just a few drops, but yes, we consume each other’s blood from time to time just for rituals.

She went into more detail regarding the rituals mentioned above, making it clear that there is a difference between her approach and MGK’s:

I read tarot cards and I like astrology and I do all these metaphysical practices and meditations. I do rituals on new moons and full moons and all that stuff. And so when I do that, it’s either a pass or it’s used for a reason. He’s a lot more casual and frantic and chaotic. He’s willing to just cut his own chest with broken glass and be like, ‘Take my soul.’

In fact, it is a peculiar relationship to say the least! You can read Fox’s full interview with GLAMOR by clicking here.

