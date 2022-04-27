Megan Fox’s ‘vampire’ fiancé confirms rockers’ fixation on the bizarre

In an interview with the magazine Glam, from the UK, actress Megan Fox revealed that she and her fiancé, musician Machine Gun Kelly, often drink each other’s blood in rituals. Behaviors like these, however, are more common than they seem when it comes to rockers. Ozzy Osbourne, Keith Richards and even David Bowie have already revealed habits that, to us poor mortals, sound completely unbelievable.

Megan Fox assured that the two drink “only” a few drops of blood. “Drinking each other’s blood can be deceiving, people imagine us with cups like in game of Thrones“, she said. “It’s a controlled thing. It’s like, ‘Let’s spill a few drops of blood and each drink it’.” The two have also revealed that they wear a necklace with vials of each other’s blood, as Angelina Jolie did with Billy Bob Thornton between 2000 and 2003.

With their strange fixation on the bizarre, it’s almost as if the rockers are saying to their fans: We’re not like you, and we don’t lead ordinary lives. The behavior is also a form of publicity, of course, as well as a way to sell a rebellious image to fans — an expedient often used when an artist’s career is at a low ebb.

Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards was noted for taking drugs and staying alive. In an interview with the British magazine New Musical Express, he made the startling revelation (or not so much, coming from him) that he mixed his father’s ashes with cocaine and… snorted. “He was cremated and I couldn’t resist mixing him with some powder (cocaine). My father wouldn’t mind. And he went down really well,” Richards said.

Another folkloric case was Ozzy Osbourne’s bite on the head of a bat at a concert in 1982. The “bite” was never fully explained. Ozzy, however, has already stated that he thought the bat’s body – thrown on stage by a fan – would be a toy, and only found out that it was the real animal after putting it in his mouth. In his autobiography, Ozzy also recalled the day he ripped a pigeon’s head off at a record label meeting. According to Sharon Arden, who at the time was his manager and is now his wife, the idea was to release white doves in the room at the end of the meeting to symbolize peace. The animals, however, were flying around when Ozzy, already high on alcohol and drugs, grabbed one of the poor things and bit his head off. According to Ozzy, a woman fell to the floor screaming. Then they said he would never work at CBS because of that.

Rock chameleon David Bowie was also a wellspring of strange behavior. According to David Buckley, in the book Strange Fascination: David Bowie – The Definitive Story, in 1975, in California, David Bowie started to store his own urine inside the fridge to keep his soul pure, because he was afraid that wizards and witches would steal it. The paranoia, developed in the wake of the high consumption of drugs, demonstrated the fragility of the artist in that period. At that time, the musician was quite thin, as he only fed on peppers and milk. To maintain the reputation of bad, rockers do everything.

