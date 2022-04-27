Business

Meritocracy? more than half of the richest people in Brazil inherited their fortune

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius2 days ago
0 0 1 minute read

Of the 62 Brazilians with more than US$ 1 billion, 34 of them are continuing family businesses to maintain their wealth.




Source link

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius2 days ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Cornelius

Cornelius

Related Articles

See CCR’s initial plans for the Airports of Goiânia, Teresina and São Luís

March 24, 2022

Car prices may fall by up to 4.1% with IPI reduction

March 9, 2022

Serasa negotiates debts in 12 installments and clears its name in the 1st installment

4 days ago

After a week with the new website up, BC still expects 5.8 million queries about forgotten money

February 22, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button