Meritocracy? more than half of the richest people in Brazil inherited their fortune
Of the 62 Brazilians with more than US$ 1 billion, 34 of them are continuing family businesses to maintain their wealth.
247 – Entrepreneurship is still not the main mark of the fortunes of the greatest Brazilian billionaires, according to Forbes’ annual ranking. Around here, the rich tend to inherit most of the money. The report is from the UOL portal.
Of the 62 Brazilians with more than US$ 1 billion, 34 of them are continuing their family businesses to maintain their wealth.
Leading the list of billionaire heirs are the four sons of banker Joseph Safra, whose net worth is quoted at $7.7 billion, according to Forbes. He died in December 2020.
Other names that appear in the ranking are those of the four Moreira Salles brothers: Pedro, Fernando, João and Walter. They are part of one of the oldest banking families in the country and together have a net worth of US$ 7.3 billion (R$ 33.8 billion).
The list also includes other traditional names, such as Ermínio de Moraes (Votorantim) and Abílio Diniz (Pão de Açúcar).
The predominance of the family legacy among the richest is a scenario that is repeated in the rest of Latin America.
