Michelle Pfeiffer talks about returning as Catwoman in the future; check out

the star of Batman: The Return, Michelle Pfeiffer reveals whether she would consider returning as Catwoman. Michael Keaton made movie history with the first Batman blockbuster in 1989: Batman. For the sequel, director Tim Burton he brought Danny DeVito as the villain Penguinalongside Pfeiffer as the infamous Catwoman.

Batman: The Returnof course, remains a somewhat divisive job among fans of the comic book movies. DC Comics. But while it’s a matter of debate whether Tim Burton’s campy film truly captures the spirit of the Batmanmost seem to agree that the portrayal of Michelle Pfeiffer of Catwoman is one of the strongest elements of the film.

Now, the Burton era of movies from the Batman is experiencing a nostalgic renaissance, with Keaton set to reprise role of Bruce Wayne in The Flash. Keaton’s previously unthinkable return as Batman naturally has fans wondering if Pfeiffer herself would consider returning to the big screen as Selina Kyle.

Asked about this recently by THRPfeiffer actually left the door open to the possibility that she might again take the whip from the Cat Woman. She said: “It would depend on the context, but yes, I would consider”.

The Catwoman character, of course, enjoyed a rich cinematic life outside of Pfeiffer’s version in Batman: The Return. There was in 2004 the standalone film Cat Womanstarring Halle Berry as Patience Phillips, a character loosely based on the comics.

Then, in 2012, the role of Selina Kyle was taken over by Anne Hathaway in The dark Knight Risesin Christopher Nolan. And, of course, Catwoman returned again in The Batman from 2022, with Zoë Kravitz playing an appropriately dark and gritty version of the character.

Pfeiffer’s version would obviously not be a good fit for the relatively grounded and realistic version of Matt Reeves with The Batmanbut it would make a lot more sense in a movie like The Flashwhich features various incarnations of Batman alongside other characters from the DC Multiverse.

Dand in fact, there has been speculation that Pfeiffer’s Catwoman is actually in The Flash, but the information is being kept confidential. Given the strong chemistry Michelle Pfeiffer had with Michael Keaton in Batman: The Returnit would certainly be a pleasure to see them together again on the big screen.

The Flash, of course, already looks like a feast for DC Comics fans, and having Pfeiffer's Selina Kyle on board to enjoy herself would only make things even better.

