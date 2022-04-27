Microsoft advances! Xbox is gaining market share against Playstation

Sure, Microsoft has been buying up studios and publishers, but we know it’s still in its infancy in game launches. THE Bethesdafor example, will launch its first exclusives later this year and Activision Blizzard is still in the acquisition process. However, things are going wonderfully well for Xbox this generation.

It turns out that officially the Xbox is gaining share market share in the games industry against Playstation and rivals. Yes, it looks like Gran Turismo 7 and Horizon Forbidden West couldn’t stop that.

The results for the last fiscal quarter (FY22 Q3) of the Xbox brand have been revealed:

Gaming revenue grew 6%.

Content and services grew by 4% compared to a strong previous year, thanks to the growth of Game Pass and proprietary titles.

the revenue from Xbox hardware has greatly increased by 14%driven by continued demand for the Xbox Series X and S.

This is the best Xbox month ever apart from the holiday season (end of year with Christmas and Black Friday). It’s an incredible result compared to the fact that the great games from Obsidian, Ninja Theory, Playground Games (Fable) haven’t even come out yet or as we said above we still don’t have the work of Bethesda and Activisizon Blizzard exclusively for Xbox.

Dina Bassfrom Bloomberg, stated the following:

Xbox Inventory/Sales/Share Watchers: Microsoft CFO Amy Hood told me Xbox hardware sales were up 14% (or 16% excluding currency impact) in the March quarter. That’s it better than the company expected, as more consoles were available. She also said that the Xbox is gaining share.

Jez Corden of Windows Central stated:

THE Xbox is officially gaining share market in the console space. It took a long time to get to this point, but I feel like we’re going to see a snowball starting with the release of Starfield and 2023 and beyond.

Xbox is officially gaining market share in the console space. Taken a long time to get to this point, but I feel like we’ll see it snowball starting with the launch of Starfield into 2023 and beyond. https://t.co/m3gcDgMTik — jez 💀 (@JezCorden) April 26, 2022

So it is a very important moment for the brand as it is growing in front of rivals and a warning sign rises for the Playstation that will have to move to contain this under penalty of seeing the Xbox brand triumph even more. It is still a victory for the management of the Phil Spencerhead of the games division.