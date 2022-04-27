Milton Ribeiro, former Minister of Education (Photo: Andressa Anholete/Getty Images)

Milton Ribeiro obtained a firearm 5 months after taking office at MEC

He has in his name a Glock pistol, 9mm caliber, with a license valid until 2025

Authorization for the request was granted by the PF two weeks after the minister filed the request online.

Former Minister of Education Milton Ribeiro has been authorized by the Federal Police (PF) to carry a firearm since December 2020. The concession took place five months after he took command of the Ministry of Education (MEC) in the president’s government. Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The information is from the UOL portal.

The Presbyterian pastor has in his name a Glock pistol, 9mm caliber, with a license valid until 2025.

What is noteworthy is that the authorization for the request was granted by the PF two weeks after the minister had filed the request over the internet, and the average estimated time for the provision of this service is 31 to 60 days, according to the federal government.

The PF, Palácio do Planalto and the defense of Milton Ribeiro were questioned about the speed of the process, but have not yet expressed themselves.

The former minister is the subject of a preliminary procedure in which the PF investigates the accidental firing of a firearm at Brasília airport, which took place in the late afternoon of Monday (25).

In a statement to the corporation, the former minister stated that, after opening his document folder, he took the gun to separate it from the magazine “inside the folder itself” — the moment when the shooting would have occurred.

According to Ribeiro, for fear of publicly exposing his firearm on the counter, he would have tried to dismantle it inside the briefcase.

The shooting took place while the former minister was being attended to at a Latam counter. An employee of the airline Gol who was in a nearby window was hit by shrapnel resulting from the accidental shooting.

“As there were other objects inside the folder, the place was too small to handle the weapon”, justified the former minister.

“The projectile went through the holster and the briefcase and spread across the floor,” he said.

Milton Ribeiro’s defense, lawyer Luiz Carlos Neto, stated that the PF has already returned the firearm to the former minister.

He informed that the former head of the MEC was moving from Brasília to São Paulo due to the change of address, after delivering the functional apartment.