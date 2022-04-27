Ministry of Health anticipates start of vaccination against influenza and measles

posted on 27/04/2022 06:30 / updated 27/04/2022 10:26



Measles and influenza vaccines are available at vaccination posts – (credit: Carlos Vieira/CB)

The Health Department of the Federal District (SES-DF) decided to bring forward the start of vaccination against influenza and measles for children between 6 months and under 5 years of age (4 years, 11 months and 29 days) in the DF. Initially, the measles campaign would start on April 30, and the influenza campaign from May 3, following guidance from the Ministry of Health.

With the new decision, since this Wednesday (27/4), parents and children can go to selected vaccination points spread across the federal capital to receive the immunizer.

For greater reach, the DF health portfolio will promote the D-Day of the vaccination campaign next Saturday (4/30). For this, new groups must be contemplated on this day. Are they:

– Pregnant women

– puerperal women

– Indian people

– Teachers from public and private schools

– People with non-communicable chronic diseases and other special clinical conditions

– People with permanent disabilities

– Professionals from the security and rescue forces and the armed forces

– Truck drivers

– Urban and long-distance public road passenger transport workers

– Port workers

– Prison officials

– Adolescents and young people from 12 to 21 years of age under socio-educational measures

– People deprived of liberty

Target Audience



Altogether, the SES-DF believes that the target audience for immunization against influenza in the DF is 1,086,550 people, with a goal of vaccinating at least 90% of eligible groups.

For measles, the expectation of the responsible department is to vaccinate 95% of a population of 182,357 children. The health points in operation are updated daily on the official website of the Department of Health.

*Intern under the supervision of Nahima Maciel