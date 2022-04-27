Model, tiktoker and mother of Elon Musk: who is Maye Musk, who is successful at 74 years old | Technology

Maye Musk, the billionaire’s mother, is a model and has entered her senior years with more success than ever. Featured on her official website, she states: “My favorite hashtag is #ItsGreatToBe74 [#ÉÓtimoTer74] because is”. At 74 years old, she is hired by IMG Models, the agency that represents Hailey Bieber and sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid – in the past, she has already had Gisele Bündchen on her talent board.

According to Maye’s website, she is a bestselling author, speaker, and active in the fields of fashion and nutrition. The book “A woman makes a plan: Advice for a lifetime of adventure, beauty, and success” has been released in over 100 countries.

In an interview with the BBC in 2018, Elon’s mother said: “I’ve never worked as hard in the last 50 years as I did in 2017.”

The model has more than 534 thousand followers on Instagram, 69 thousand on TikTok and 497 thousand on Twitter. Uses social media to share health tips, exercises, routine and modeling jobs (see more below).

Maye Musk began her career as a model at age 15 in South Africa. But it was after 60 that her career took off. At 70, she won the title of supermodel.

She studied nutrition in college and has two master’s degrees in the field. She currently consults, advises and gives lectures on the topic at corporations, associations and universities.