Money ‘forgotten’ in banks: strike by BC servers postpones 2nd phase; no new date yet | Economy

The strike by Central Bank (BC) employees, suspended on the 19th, delayed the implementation of the second phase of the tool that shows “forgotten” money in financial institutions, the System of Receivables. The return of consultations was scheduled for May 2, but the new date has not yet been announced.

“The strike by BC civil servants hampered the development schedule for improvements to the Values ​​Receivable System (SVR). The SVR return deadline, initially scheduled for May 2, will be postponed. The new date will be communicated in advance “, informed the BC in a note.

The BC estimates that there are around BRL 8 billion in forgotten values, but in the first phase of the service around BRL 4 billion were available for return.

The amounts receivable may be from remaining funds of:

closed checking or savings accounts, with available balance;

fees and installments or obligations related to credit operations unduly charged, provided that the return is provided for in a Term of Commitment signed by the bank with the BC;

capital quotas and apportionment of net surpluses of beneficiaries and participants of credit unions;

Unsought appeals relating to closed consortium groups.

Central Bank creates a system for customers to consult amounts receivable from banks

On the 16th, the BC closed the last “repeech” for the withdrawals of the first phase of resources forgotten by Brazilians in banks. The recap is from the values ​​of the first phase of the program. More values ​​will be released in the second phase.

As of March 24, 2.85 million individuals and companies requested redemption of their receivables, totaling R$ 245.8 million.

Among the individuals who requested a refund, 2,516,990 requested a transfer via Pix, totaling BRL 205,099,139.18, while 328,947 preferred to receive contact details from financial institutions, totaling BRL 34,370,940.12.

Among legal entities, 5,113 requested a refund via Pix (R$ 5,012,975.84) and 1,059 received contact details (R$ 1,326,419.82).

If you missed your appointment date, the Central Bank informs you that there is no reason to be concerned. There is no risk of losing your receivables, as they will continue to be held by financial institutions, waiting for you to request a refund when consultations with the SVR resume.

Since the 17th, the Amounts Receivable system has undergone a reformulation. Check out some of the changes for the second cycle below: