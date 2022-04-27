More than 1.2 million Brazilians have already taken out the Caixa loan; 800 thousand have a dirty name

Launched last month, the new Caixa Econômica Federal credit has already been contracted by more than 1.2 million Brazilians until this Monday morning (25). However, according to the bank, 80% of this public has a dirty name.

FGTS emergency withdrawal: Serasa offers special debt negotiation conditions

In this way, the service aimed at individuals and Individual Microentrepreneurs (MEIs) has rates from 1.95% to 1.99% per month, and can be paid in up to 24 installments.

In addition, the new modality of Caixa offers up to R$ 3 thousand in credit, depending on the profile of the contracting party.

For both lines, the funds can be used to increase working capital, purchase inputs and investments in equipment and utensils that favor the increase in production. Understand better below.

Physical person

Value: from BRL 300 to BRL 1 thousand;

Interest rate from 1.95% in up to 24 installments;

Requirements: the purpose of the loan will be questioned. Therefore, you must inform if you are an individual seeking autonomous or informal entrepreneurship. In this case, there are no restrictions and you can even be hired by someone with a dirty name.

MEI

Value: up to R$ 3 thousand;

Interest starting at 1.99% per month, with installments of up to 24 installments;

Requirements: You need to have more than 12 months of billing as MEI.

Remembering that both entrepreneurs and individuals can request the service of Caixa, however, the citizen cannot have other loans above R$ 3 thousand outstanding with other institutions.

How to get a Caixa loan?

To take out the new Caixa loan, know that the form of contracting changes according to your profile. Check step by step.

Physical person

If you are an individual, you must request the service 100% online. So:

Download or update the “Caixa Tem” app on your cell phone (version 1.57), available on the App Store or Google Play;

Then update your data. For this, it will be necessary to send a photo of your identity document in a virtual way, in addition to sending a photo of your face (selfie), informing the monthly income and the address;

Once that is done, just wait a period of up to 10 days for the Caixa to analyze your credit request.

MEI

If you are MEI, know that the loan application for this modality is only requested at Caixa branches. Therefore, interested parties mustAppear at a unit with proof of your 12 months of billing as MEI (invoicing per year of up to R$ 81 thousand), as well as presenting personal documents, company documents and proof of residence.

Image: Sidney de Almeida / Shutterstock.com