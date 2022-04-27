more than 600 thousand individuals applied for microcredit, 499 thousand had a dirty name. check out

On March 28, Caixa Econômica Federal’s new type of loan, called Digital Microcredit for Entrepreneurs (SIM Digital), went into effect.

And, until April 18, the institution carried out, in all, 900 thousand microcredit operations, taking into account the Digital SIM and Caixa Tem credit, according to data released by the state company itself.

Both lines of credit are aimed at entrepreneurs, and SIM Digital allows individuals to borrow amounts between R$300.00 and R$1,000, with interest rates starting at 1.95% per month.

There were 602,000 individuals who resorted to SIM Digital, of which 499,000 had a dirty name, which corresponds to about 83% of the contracting parties.

Microcredit lines

Caixa has two different microcredit lines, as the Caixa Tem credit, which was launched in September 2021, is aimed at customers who do not have a dirty name and is funded by the bank.

On the other hand, SIM Digital, launched in April this year, through the guarantee of the Microfinance Guarantee Fund, also lends money to those who have restrictions in their name and had a contribution of R$ 3 billion.

Average contracted value

Pedro Guimarães, president of Caixa, reported that the average value contracted by those with a dirty name was R$778.31, while among those who do not have a name restriction, the average contracted was R$735.50.

Who is entitled?

Only informal workers or Individual Microentrepreneurs (MEIs) are entitled to apply for the new Caixa loan, even if they are negative.

Individuals who are informal workers can apply for a microcredit of up to BRL 1,000, while legal entities that are MEIs have access to up to BRL 3,000.

The interest rate will be 1.95% per month for individuals and the loan can be paid in 24 installments. And who is MEI, also has 24 months to pay the microcredit, but the interest rate is 1.99 per month.

Only legal entities with productive activity that have gross revenue of up to R$ 360 thousand per year can participate in the program.

How to apply for microcredit?

Informal workers can apply for the loan through the Caixa Tem app (available for android and iOS) even if they have a negative name.

MEIs, in principle, will only be able to contract the loan in person at Caixa branches. However, there is an expectation that credit can soon be requested by micro-entrepreneurs in a 100% digital way.

