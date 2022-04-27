Motorola Edge 30 official with Snapdragon 778 Plus, 144 Hz screen and 50 MP camera

Motorola today unveiled its new premium mid-range: the Motorola Edge 30, a less powerful version of the Edge 30 Pro. It is a phone with a thin design and 5G technology, as well as interesting specifications. Previously, he had appeared in several leaks.

















Under the 6.9mm thick hood, it comes equipped with a Snapdragon 778 Plus 5G platform, along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The 6.5-inch AMOLED screen has FHD+ and HDR10+ resolution, in addition to a 144 Hz refresh rate. In cameras, it inherited the triple module from the Edge 30 Pro. The main sensor has 50 MP and optical stabilization (OIS) and All-Pixel Focus technology, using 32% more pixels than the competition to take sharper photos.

It also has a 50MP ultra wide-angle and 2MP depth. For selfies and video calls, it has a 32 MP front sensor.

It features powerful stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, IP52 certification for water and dust resistance, and Wi-Fi 6E. For power, it has a 4,020mAh battery pack and support for 33W TurboPower fast charging.

The Motorola Edge 30 comes standard with Android 12 and the manufacturer guarantees two major updates to the operating system.

technical specifications









6.7-inch OLED screen with FHD+ resolution Display with notch in hole, Gorilla Glass 3 and 144 Hz refresh rate

Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 Plus 5G Platform

8 GB of RAM

128 GB of internal storage

32 MP front camera

Rear camera: Main lens with 50 MP sensor, OIS and All-Pixel Focus technology Ultra wide-angle lens with 50 MP sensor 2 MP depth lens

5G connection, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, Ready For 3.0 Mode

4,020mAh battery with 33W Turbopower fast charging

Android 12 as operating system, under the My UX interface

Dimensions: 59.38 x 74.236 x 6.79 millimeters

Weight: 155 grams

price and availability





The Motorola Edge 30 was available in Meteor Gray and Aurora Green in Europe at the promotional price of € 399.90 (~R$ 2,120). From May 31st, it will rise to € 549.90 (~R$ 2,914). Soon, it should be announced in more regions.

