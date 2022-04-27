Sports

“Mouth and two more probed”; US$3.5 million enters the scene and Éder’s ‘partner’ has a definite future in São Paulo

Sao Paulo

Forward has been a starter in addition to a few games for São Paulo and has gained the trust of coach Rogério Ceni

Éder scored the equalizer in São Paulo x Bragantino (Photo: Marcelo Cardoso/AGIF)
Last Saturday (23), the Sao Paulo managed to get a tie against Bragantino, in a valid match for the Brasileirão. the team of Rogerio Ceni left behind the score and Éder scored the equalizer in the second stage, after entering during the match in place of Nikão.

Éder has been a starter in addition to a few games for São Paulo and has gained the trust of coach Rogério Ceni, who has some options to build his offensive system. One of them had his future defined, but could have been traded with another team this transfer window.

“As Jonathan Calleri has already fulfilled the objectives, São Paulo will fulfill the obligation to purchase 80% of the pass (about US$ 3,500,000). The striker scored 17 goals in 36 games and came on loan until December 2022. His stay will be extended,” said César Luis Merlo, who specializes in South American transfers.

In a response to the news, the profile ‘Blog do SPFC Play’ disclosed that three teams tried to hire Jonathan Calleri: “Boca and two teams from Mexico sounded out the entrepreneurs, but zero chance of leaving”, he said.

