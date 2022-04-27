MSI 2022: Red Canids are the third oldest team in the championship | lol
Despite being one of the youngest teams in CBLOL, Red Canids is the third oldest team that will participate in MSI 2022. According to the survey carried out by journalist FionnOnFire, Brazilians are 21.6 years old on average, ahead only of G2 Esports with 22.4 and DetonatioN FocusMe, with an average of 23 years.
In Brazil, it is very common for Red Canids to be seen as a very new and constantly evolving team. Guilherme “Guigo” (top), Gabriel Vinicius “Aegis” (hunter) and Daniel “Grevthar” (middle) are the result of investments in the team’s base, while marksman Alexandre “TitaN” was hired as the most experienced in the professional scenario, currently 21 years old.
Despite being a very young team, Red Canids is one of the oldest teams in the Mid-Season Invitational (MSI). Alongside PSG Talon, the team has an average age of 21.6 years, the third highest in the competition. G2 Esports and DetonatioN FocusMe are the oldest teams in the championship, with an average of 22.4 and 23 years respectively.
This data may be shocking for Brazilian fans who are used to seeing Red Canids as one of the newest teams in CBLOL. For comparison, if Pain Gaming beat Red in the final of the Brazilian championship, the team would be the oldest in the MSI next to DetonatioN FocusMe, with an average of 23 years old.
According to the journalist, Saigon Buffalo Esports, a team from the VCS region, is the youngest in the entire championship, with an average age of 18.8 years. T1, despite having 25-year-old veteran Lee “Faker”, is the second-youngest team in the league, averaging 20.2 years.
Evil Geniuses, a North American team that has the Brazilian Turtle as head coach, has in its squad the oldest player in the championship, Eon-young “Impact” with 27 years, and the youngest, Joseph “jojopyun” with 17 years old. The average age of the team is 21 years old, the fourth youngest in the tournament.
It is possible to see that MSI 2022 will be a very young championship, which indicates a tendency of renewal of professional League of Legends players. The model of new pro players with one or two experienced players on the team has stood out a lot today, with teams like T1, EG and even Red Canids itself, with TitaN, adopting the strategy.