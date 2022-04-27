MSI 2022: remember RED’s first participation in the tournament | lol

1 of 3 RED Canids represented Brazil at MSI 2017, held in São Paulo — Photo: Bruno Alvares and Pedro Pavanato/Riot Games RED Canids represented Brazil at MSI 2017, held in São Paulo — Photo: Bruno Alvares and Pedro Pavanato/Riot Games

Opening a new format, all major regional leagues, including CBLOL, began to have guaranteed participation in the MSI in 2017. RED Canids qualified for the championship by beating Keyd Stars 3-0 in the final of CBLOL’s 1st Split, in Recife PE).

The Pack made Brazil’s debut at the MSI, as INTZ, the Brazilian representative in 2015 and 2016, hit the crossbar in the now-defunct International Wildcard tournaments and did not qualify for the event.

It was even the first and last time that an international LoL competition took place in Brazil, with the entry stage being played at the Riot Games studio in São Paulo and the group stage and playoffs taking place at Jeunesse Arena, in Rio de Janeiro. January. The MSI 2017 consecrated the South Korean SK Telecom T1, of the star Sang-hyeok “Faker”, as a two-time champion.

2 of 3 Players from RED Canids champion of the 1st Split of CBLOL 2017 — Photo: Bruno Alvares/Riot Games Players from RED Canids champion of the 1st Split of CBLOL 2017 — Photo: Bruno Alvares/Riot Games

Promising start against Oceania and Japan

Right at the opening, RED Canids, who started the MSI in the entry phase, faced Oceania’s Dire Wolves for the first time. In the initial meeting between the teams, the Pack emerged victorious, in 35 minutes of departure, with the marksman Felipe “brTT” as MVP of the match thanks to his great performance using the character Jinx. On the same day, the Brazilians faced Rampage, from Japan. The confrontation lasted longer, ending in the 43rd minute, with RED Canids winning. The highlight of this game was the top Leonardo “Robo”.

3 of 3 RED Canids cast greeting Dire Wolves players on the first day of MSI 2017 — Photo: Bruno Alvares and Pedro Pavanato/Riot Games RED Canids cast greeting Dire Wolves players on the first day of MSI 2017 — Photo: Bruno Alvares and Pedro Pavanato/Riot Games

In the last game of the first day, it was time to face SuperMassive, from Turkey. The TCL champion didn’t give RED Canids a chance, winning the match in the 26th minute. With that, the Pack ended the debut day in the competition with two wins and one defeat, with chances of classification for the next stage.

Historic Duel Against Dire Wolves

On the third day, RED Canids once again faced Rampage, Dire Wolves and SuperMassive, in the second round, with only one objective: to win and force the tiebreaker to move to the knockout stage of the entry phase. Against Rampage, a quiet victory for the Brazilians, in the 31st minute, with hunter Carlos “Nappon”, now caster at Riot Games, as MVP.

The game against Dire Wolves became one of the most important clashes and was marked in the history of the pack hunter. On two occasions, Nappon, playing with the character Elise, performed two miracles against the representative of Oceania, stealing from Baron Na’shor. The plays were even immortalized.

Even with the player’s efforts, the Pack ended up defeated by Dire Wolves, saying goodbye to the chance to continue in the tournament, since only the first place in the group would go to the next stage.

As a last act, RED Canids faced the already ranked SuperMassive with midfielder Felipe “YoDa”, who had been suspended for comments deemed offensive to Rampage players, in place of Gabriel “tockers”. As much as it was worth nothing for the Turkish team, Brazil prevailed in the clash and won, ending their participation in MSI 2017 with four wins and two defeats.

This season, RED Canids arrives at MSI with an entirely different roster to that of 2017, but with the experience gained from Worlds 2021, the LoL World Championship, in which the team lost to PEACE, from Oceania, 3-2 in first round of the tournament’s entry stage qualifiers in Reykjavík, Iceland. Now, the Pack goes in search of the unprecedented classification for the hexagonal and reach, at least, the top 6 in the world in this first semester.