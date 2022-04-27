MSI 2022: Who are the opponents of RED Canids | lol

1 of 4 Aegis talking to Grevthar in the CBLOL final — Photo: Reproduction / Red Canids Aegis talking to Grevthar at the CBLOL final – Photo: Reproduction / Red Canids

ROYAL NEVER GIVE UP (China)

2 of 4 RNG champion of the first stage of the LPL 2022 — Photo: Reproduction / RNG RNG champion of the first stage of the LPL 2022 — Photo: Reproduction / RNG

Dominant across China, RNG is an opponent no team wants to face. Along with T1, they are the only two teams to have won the MSI trophy twice. In addition, she is the current champion of the tournament, having also won it in 2018. In her country, she won the last three splits in a row and, this year, beat Top Esports by 3×2 to win the title of the first stage of the LPL 2022.

The team has never faced a Brazilian team in its entire history. Its cast includes several well-known stars. Among them, Chinese Li “Xiaohu” Yuan-Hao, the first player in LOL history to win two international competitions playing in different positions. In the year 2018, he was champion of the MSI playing in the top lane. Already in 2021, returned to his home position and won the tournament playing mid lane. Check out the cast for the MSI 2022 dispute:

Royal Never Give Up Cast POSITION NAME Top Chen “Bin” Ze-Bin Hunter Yan “Wei” Yang-Wei Quite Li “Xiaohu” Yuan-Hao Shooter Chen “GALA” Wei Support Shi “Ming” Sen-Ming Technician Zhu “KenZhu” Kai

3 of 4 PSG Talon champion of the first stage of the PCS 2022 — Photo: Playback / PSG Talon PSG Talon champions of the first stage of the PCS 2022 – Photo: Reproduction / PSG Talon

MSI’s youngest team, PSG Talon only started its activities in the year 2020, with the creation of PCS. The league was an amalgamation of two other Asian leagues, the LMS (championship that brought together teams from Taiwan and Hong Kong) and the LoL SEA Tour (Southeast Asian championship, which brought together teams from Thailand, Malaysia, Laos and among others). The team represents the esports division of French club Paris Saint-Germain. In a short time of existence, the team dominated its region. Winning the title in four of the last five editions, he will represent the league in the international championship once again.

At MSI 2021, he reached the semifinals of the tournament, until he was eliminated by the already champion RNG. In the same edition, he faced paiN Gaming twice and came out with the victory in both duels. From last year to now, only two players who faced the Brazilians remained in the team. They are top Su “Hanabi” Chia-Hsiang and support Ling “Kaiwing” Kai Wing. It is worth mentioning that the team’s marksman, Wong “Unified” Chun, was in the squad and cannot travel to the championship match due to health issues.

Check out the cast for the MSI 2022 dispute:

PSG Talon squad POSITION NAME Top Su “Hanabi” Chia-Hsiang Hunter Lee “Juhan” Ju-han Quite Park “Bay” Jun-byeong Shooter Wong “Unified” Chun Support Ling “Kaiwing” Kai Wing Technician Cheng “CorGi” Pin-Lun

FASTPAY WILDCATS (Turkey)

4 of 4 fastPay Wildcats conquering the first stage of TCL 2022 — Photo: Reproduction / fastPay Wildcats fastPay Wildcats conquering the first stage of TCL 2022 — Photo: Reproduction / fastPay Wildcats

TCL 2022 stage one champion fastPay Wildcats will represent Turkey for the second consecutive MSI. Although not as dominant in the region, it beat rival Galatasaray 3-0 in the final. The Turkish league is Brazil’s historic rival, as both are smaller regions, they face each other in practically every international competition. Check out CBLOL’s retrospective against TCL below:

Brazil vs Turkey Retrospect in LOL YEAR CONFRONTATION CHAMPIONSHIP 2013 paiN Gaming 2×1 Dark Passage International Wildcard Tournament 2015 INTZ 1×0 Beşiktaş Esports International Wildcard Invitational Group Stage 2015 INTZ 1×3 Beşiktaş Esports International Wildcard Invitational Playoffs 2016 INTZ 1×0 SuperMassive International Wildcard Invitational Group Stage 2016 INTZ 2×0 Dark Passage International Wildcard Qualifier Group Stage 2016 INTZ 3×2 Dark Passage International Wildcard Qualifier Playoffs 2017 Red Canids 1×1 SuperMassive MSI Play-In Stage 2017 Team One 1×3 1907 Fenerbahce Worlds Play-In 2018 KaBuM 1×1 SuperMassive MSI Play-In Stage 2019 Flamengo 1×2 Royal Youth Worlds Play-In 2020 INTZ 0x1 SuperMassive Worlds Play-In 2021 paiN Gaming 2×0 İstanbul Wild Cats MSI Play-In Stage

This is only the second international competition the team will compete in. Its cast has remained the same since the last MSI. Among the players, the highlight goes to the marksman Anıl “HolyPhoenix” Işık, currently the best player in Turkey and has been playing professionally since 2012. Check out the squad for the MSI 2022 dispute: