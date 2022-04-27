Muricy criticizes the fashion of foreign technicians, but praises Abel Ferreira

In an interview with the podcast “De Pai Pra Filho”, on YouTube, Muricy Ramalho covered Abel Ferreira with praise, but snarled at the wave of foreign coaches in Brazilian football.

Current soccer coordinator at São Paulo, Muricy says that Abel Ferreira does a ‘very good’ job, but points out that the Palmeiras coach is still in training and needs to improve some aspects.

“I don’t know if Abel Ferreira is ready, because the coach is learning all the time. It’s never 100%, even more because he’s new. Now, he does a very good job, he’s distinguished and a winner. It’s not that he won a title here and there, there are several conquests, his team plays well”, said Muricy.

“We see the coach’s hand, because with the ball the players solve, but, without the ball, it’s a very well-trained team. speaks into the microphone. He’s not a ready coach, but everyone has their flaws, he’s in training and he knows it. He’s a guy with personality”, he added.

The former coach, who has distinguished stints at São Paulo, Santos and at Palmeiras himself, also commented on the high demand from Brazilian clubs for foreign coaches – mainly Portuguese – due to the success of Abel Ferreira and Jorge Jesus.

According to the São Paulo idol, not all coaches are the same as Commander Alviverde: “His (Abel Ferreira) work is excellent at Palmeiras. But not all (foreign coaches) are the same as him. This has become a fashion in Brazilian football . We have to take it easy”.

Muricy Ramalho’s post-retirement career as a coach

Since leaving Flamengo in 2016, Muricy ended his coaching career due to health complications. In the same year, he became a commentator on the Sportv and Globo channels, a position he held until 2020.

In January 2021, he accepted the position of sports coordinator at São Paulo, where he remains until the present day.