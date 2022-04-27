Musk says Twitter has to piss off both the far right and the far left | Technology

The mogul indicated that he intends to make changes to the content moderation rules on the platform, but he did not make it clear what will be changed.

“For Twitter to be trusted by the public, it must be politically neutral, which effectively means pissing off the far right and far left alike,” he wrote.

What might change on Twitter with the purchase by Elon Musk

Musk’s purchase of the company was celebrated by far-right voices in the United States. In Brazil, bolsonaristas also celebrated the agreement and the promise for more freedom of expression on the platform.

Musk accused Twitter of having censored Donald Trump and said that this led to the growth of Truth Social, a social network created by the former president of the United States. (read more at the end of the article).

The European Commission warned that, even with the change in command, Twitter must still respect the bloc’s digital laws aimed at protecting fundamental rights on the internet.

The tycoon has argued that Twitter must guarantee freedom of expression. Last Tuesday (26), he gave more details about his interpretation of this concept.

“By ‘freedom of speech,’ I simply mean what is in accordance with the law,” said the businessman. “I am against censorship that goes far beyond the law.”

Musk also said that for the platform to restrict speech that is now allowed, there would need to be changes in legislation.

“If people want less freedom of expression, they will ask the government to pass laws to that effect,” he published. “Therefore, going beyond the law is contrary to the will of the people.”

Hours after speaking about respect for the law, Musk hinted that Twitter had censored Donald Trump, the former president of the United States.

Musk shared a photo that shows Truth Social, Trump’s social network, ahead of Twitter and TikTok in a ranking of downloads on the App Store, Apple’s app store.

“Social Truth (terrible name) exists because Twitter censored free speech,” Musk posted.