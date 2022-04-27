Mysterious hepatitis in children advances in Europe and alarms doctors in Brazil – 04/27/2022

The WHO (World Health Organization) has issued an alert about a new type of hepatitis that is affecting children and that has led one in 10 to need a liver transplant.

The cases have appeared in the UK and are beginning to spread across Europe. As of April 21, 158 children have been affected in ten countries on the old continent. The US has so far reported nine cases and Israel 12. One death has been reported — the WHO does not specify where. To date, 17 patients have needed a transplant.

The new manifestation raised the severity of the disease to unprecedented levels and alarmed specialists in Brazil. They advocate that health services prepare and be alert to suspected cases of hepatitis without confirmation of already known infectious agents.

“Investigations are ongoing for the causative agent”, says a note from the WHO on the 23rd, which classifies the disease as “acute hepatitis of unknown etiology”. To help other countries, the UK Health Safety Agency has issued guidance to affected countries to support the investigation of suspected cases.

Cases reported around the world as of April 21:

United Kingdom – 114

Spain – 13

Israel – 12

USA – 9

Denmark – 6

Ireland – 5

Holland and Italy – 4

Norway and France – 2

Romania and Belgium – 1

WHO information board shows countries with already reported cases Image: Reproduction/WHO

Maximum alert in Brazil

The news of the cases put infectologists on alert, who assess the emergence of the disease in Brazil as likely.

“This is very worrying because it is spreading rapidly. We are assuming that [o número de casos] will increase, even more so now with travel on the rise with the pandemic more controlled. The possibility of arriving in Brazil is great”, says Marcelo Simão, professor at UFU (Federal University of Uberlândia) and former president of SBI (Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases) between 2010 and 2014.

According to the WHO, the main suspect so far would be an infection caused by adenovirus type 41.

“Type 41 adenovirus usually presents as diarrhea, vomiting and fever, often accompanied by respiratory symptoms. Although there are reports of hepatitis in children immunocompromised with adenovirus infection, adenovirus type 41 is not known to cause hepatitis in healthy children,” the statement reads.

WHO recommends to countries that patients undergo testing of blood, serum, urine, stool and respiratory samples, as well as liver biopsy samples (when available), with further characterization of the virus, including sequencing. “Other infectious and non-infectious causes need to be thoroughly investigated,” he says.

Marcelo Simão says that the main suspected agent, the adenovirus, is already well known in medicine and causes outbreaks in several countries, but with cases of diarrhea and a simple cold. “It may have mutated and become more transmissible and aggressive,” he says.

If the adenovirus is confirmed as the causative agent, Simão fears that there will be spread throughout the world due to the ease of contagion.

This virus is acquired through food or contact from one child to another, so the WHO is very concerned. We started noticing these cases, and in two, three weeks they had already spread. It is very worrying and we have to wait for more studies.

Marcelo Simão, infectious disease specialist

If it is a new agent, he says, science must race to get a vaccine as soon as possible to protect children, as happened with the coronavirus. “Acute hepatitis known today is controlled by vaccination and treatment. But this is new, we don’t even know if it is an epidemic peak and it will disappear. If it remains, we need to protect our children”, he says.

100 times higher transplant rate

Professor and hepatologist at the UFC Hospital Complex (Federal University of Ceará), José Milton de Castro Lima, explains that this hepatitis is still mysterious because it does not fit into any of the five types known to medicine.

“We have viruses that are known, called hepatotropics. They produce hepatitis A, B, C, D and E. These reported cases do not fulfill any of the requirements”, he explains.

According to Lima, in the case of known viruses, fulminant hepatitis is much rarer. “We have a case between 1,000 and 10,000 that can progress to a fulminant form. This percentage of one in 10 is new and has drawn attention. It’s a large number, it indicates a much more serious disease than what we see today,” he says.

The professor says that a fulminant hepatitis leads the person to the need for an urgent liver transplant, as happened with 17 children, according to the WHO.

“It occurs when the aggression is so great that the person begins to have difficulty or loses the ability to produce the substances [produzidas pelo fígado] needed for clotting. And then encephalopathy comes, which causes mental confusion, the person starts to urinate”, he says. You have substances produced in the blood, most of them in the liver, it can develop a very large clotting process, dying of bleeding.

We need to draw attention to cases of hepatitis and also test for adenoviruses. It’s a warning I make to all pediatricians.

José Milton de Castro Lima, hepatologist

Hepatitis C virus image Image: BSIP/Contributor Getty Images

Unknown and mysterious agent

The adenovirus, reports the WHO, has been found so far in 74 samples from sick children. In 20 of the samples, SARS-CoV-2, the causative agent of covid-19, was also found.

Virologist Fernando Spilki, from Feevale University (RS), says that it is still not possible to know, but he believes that we may have “a third cause” responsible for the illnesses.

“It is not a common manifestation, neither in adenovirus nor in SARS-CoV-2”, he explains. “Adenovirus is transmitted through water, especially in places where you have poorer sanitation. It is relatively frequent as a cause of outbreaks of gastroenteritis, both in adults and children, but we do not see this association with hepatitis as strong” , it says.

Regarding the adenovirus, the WHO recalls that it “has not been previously associated with such a clinical presentation”. “Although adenovirus is currently hypothesized as an underlying cause, it does not fully explain the severity of the clinical picture,” says the WHO.

For Spilki, it is “strange” that the cause is adenovirus, but it is not impossible. “The hypothesis of some addendum or even a mutated adenovirus 41-related virus, or with some type of modification, that alters this pathogenicity and induces a new clinical manifestation is not ruled out”, she says.

It is remarkable that these consecutive outbreaks are observed with the same characteristics in different countries, either by an agent that is already known, but perhaps altered, or even by a virus or other microorganism that is still unknown.

Fernando Spilki, virologist

WHO logo at the entity’s headquarters in Geneva Image: Denis Balibouse/Reuters

Doctor and professor of Tropical Diseases at UFPE (Federal University of Pernambuco) Vera Magalhães says that there was a doubt whether the causative agent would be an unknown infectious agent or even a chemical cause (as with drug-induced hepatitis).

“Now it is believed to be infectious because it is occurring in people who have contact with others, and these children have not traveled,” he explains.

She says that the patients in these cases are mainly children up to 10 years of age, who present, among symptoms, jaundice, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain.

For Magalhães, it is still too early to even rule out covid-19 as one of those responsible. “The omicron variant in its BA.2 lineage was identified in the samples; it is not even known whether the virus modified the immune system of these children to the point of reacting more aggressively to the adenovirus and other respiratory viruses – which were also detected in some patients”, he adds.