Neoenergia stock (NEOE3) jumps after swing; company highlights plans in conference call

Neoenergia shares (NEOE3) registered a good performance after the result of the first quarter of 2022 (1Q22), closing with an advance of 6.04%, at R$ 18.25, in this Wednesday’s session (27). Analysts highlighted strong numbers, led by thermal results and cost control.

The energy company made a net profit of R$1.2 billion in the first quarter of 2022, 20% higher than the R$980 million recorded in the same period last year. In part, the rise in net income follows the rise in net revenue, up 15%, reaching R$9.5 billion.

Regulatory results surpassed Credit Suisse’s estimates, benefiting from tariff readjustments, consolidation of new assets (Brasília distributor, Chafariz wind farm and transmission lines) and good cost performance, while energy generation numbers also came in better than expected, mainly due to results from stronger thermal plants (tariff adjustment and lower energy purchase costs).

The prospects for the company, as well as possible merger and acquisition operations, were highlighted in the company’s earnings conference call with market analysts.

The news that Enel Goiás, energy distributor in the state, would be for sale, made market analysts question the interest in the business.

The reason is possible synergy: Neoenergia won the concession auction of CEB Distribuição, Companhia Energética de Brasília, in December 2020, and started to operate the distributor in March of last year – therefore, the businesses would have a chance of winning the scale by nearby geography.

But the CEO of Neoenergia, Mario Ruiz-Tagle, during the presentation of the results, discarded the option. “On the asset in Goiás, Neoenergia is not participating in the analysis of the asset. We are focusing on the turnaround in Brasília and improving the performance of the other four distributors”, he said.

Reassessment of participation in broadcast auction

Neoenergia also showed caution in the conference call about participating in the next transmission auction scheduled by the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) for June 30th.

“We are evaluating opportunities. We are analyzing the macroeconomic scenario and also from the point of view of commodity prices, which influence transmission investments, as well as the supply chain”, informed the CEO.

According to the executive, the lockdown in China is a factor of difficulty in the supply chain, where several products originate. “The world is experiencing a different situation, inflationary pressure, which makes it re-evaluate (investment policy)”, he pointed out.

The company also stressed that it is moving forward with the sale of its 10% stake in Norte Energia, concessionaire of the Belo Monte hydroelectric plant, and sees “some interested parties” in the process.

Company highlights “heavy rains” as a challenge for 1Q22

At the opening of the presentation Ruiz-Tagle also highlighted that “2022 started with a challenge because of the low temperature and heavy rains in the first months of the year”.

The injected energy of 19,478 GWh (gigawatt-hour) in 1Q22 was 1.45% lower compared to 1Q21, due to lower temperatures and higher rainfall, especially in January.

Distributed energy reached 16,827 GWh in 1Q22 (-1.3% compared to 1Q21). The rural class showed a reduction of 21.8% compared to the same period in 2021, due to the greater volume of rainfall in the concession areas of the company’s distributors, when compared to the same period of the previous year, which generated a lower demand for irrigation.

