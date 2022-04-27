Netflix 2022: See release dates for all movies

The streaming war is on fire. Netflix announced this Wednesday (27) all movie releases for 2022. The streaming platform promised unreleased productions every month, which is nothing new. However, the service also released exclusive images from the productions, new premiere dates and trailers for the new attractions.

The main highlights are due to Jennifer Lopez: Halftimedocumentary about the artist, and the new Hollywood star-studded movie —hidden agent. The new Netflix original production features Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling and Brazilian Wagner Moura in the cast.

Netflix tries to please each of its thousands of subscribers. The streaming platform has announced movies for every possible taste. From a musical to a new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles story, the platform has prepared dozens of productions to enter the streaming catalog.

Want to know more about the Netflix releases for 2022? THE Tangerine presents you all the movies on the streaming service for this year!

Trailer for Opposites Attract Check out the preview of the film, which is scheduled for release in May.

After the Lupine series, Omar Sy is back on Netflix. In the film, two very different police officers come together after a decade. In a divided city, which hides a great conspiracy, the authorities investigate a murder.

Throwing High Teaser Queen Latifah and Adam Sandler in Shooting High

In the plot, a basketball scout (Adam Sandler) discovers a spectacular player abroad. Despite the boy’s difficult past, the protagonist decides to take the phenomenon to the United States. While they don’t have the approval of their own team, the duo have a chance to prove they’re capable of making it to the NBA.

Jennifer Lopez in the documentary Halftime Disclosure / Netflix

In this documentary, the public will have the opportunity to see Jennifer Lopez behind the scenes. As the artist embraces the new stage of her career, the production follows the perseverance and creative brilliance of the singer, which was made clear in her groundbreaking performance at the Super Bowl.

Ryan Gosling is the main character of the Netflix original movie Disclosure / Netflix

After a skilled CIA mercenary—whose true identity is unknown to anyone—discovers the agency’s dark secrets, his life becomes extremely complicated. A psychopathic ex-colleague decides to put a bounty on his head, which ends up triggering a global hunt for international killers.

All Netflix movie releases in 2022

May

ON THE WAY TO SUMMER (May 6th)

OPPOSITES ALWAYS ATTRACT (May 6)

THAR (May 6th)

THE SOLDIER THAT DIDN’T EXIST (May 11)

BACK TO PROM (May 13)

PERFECT MATCH (May 19)

THE PHOTOGRAPHER AND THE POSTMAN: THE CRIME THAT STOPPED ARGENTINA (May 19)

June

INTERCEPTOR (June 3)

THROWING HIGH (June 8)

JENNIFER LOPEZ: HALTIME (June 14)

THE WRATH OF GOD (June 5)

SPIDERHEAD (June 17)

BEN CRUMP FOR CIVIL RIGHTS (June 19)

LOVE & GELATO (June 22)

July

HELLO, GOODBYE AND EVERYTHING ELSE (July 6)

DANGEROUS LINKS (July 8)

THE BEAST OF THE SEA (July 8)

PERSUASION (July 15th)

HIDDEN AGENT (July 22)

CONTINENCE TO LOVE (July 29)

August

AWAKENING OF THE NINJA TURTLES: THE MOVIE (August 5)

13: THE MUSICAL (August 12)

DOUBLE DAY (August 12)

ME TIME (August 26)

September

LOVE IN THE VILLA (September 1st)

More releases coming through September 2022

NEIGHBORS

BUBA: ONCE UPON CRIME

WEDDING SEASON

ALL FOR JOJO

BEAUTY

CARTER

WHAT IS THE BLAME OF KARMA?

I passed by here

RETURN

SEOUL AT HIGH SPEED

TOGO

THE MAN FROM TORONTO