New American HR-V will have 160 horsepower 2.0-liter engine

The New American Honda HR-V will have an R 2.0 i-VTEC engine in the USA. Confirmation came from a report by the California Air Resource Board (CARB), the Californian environmental agency, which indicated the propellant’s presence.

Normally in the current Civic, the power of the Honda 2.0 engine is 160 horsepower with 19 kgfm. This was already expected since the sedan is also powered by this engine.

With it, it is expected the use of a six-speed manual transmission and a CVT with a seven-speed simulation, leaving the New HR-V as an affordable car in the American market.

Still, it is expected to use the 183 horsepower 1.5 Turbo, already seen in the New Civic, with which it shares the sedan’s 11th generation platform.

Having its debut still for 2022 in the states, the New HR-V has already been confirmed for Brazil in 2023, but apparently, it should arrive from the USA or Canada.

Here, the New HR-V should have another name, given that the national crossover of the same name will be put on the market in August and there can be no similarity between them.

For now, it is not known what name will be used by Honda outside North America, where the New HR-V will probably also be used in Mexico as such.

Whatever it is, Honda’s new midsize SUV has good sales potential here, however, this would only be achieved in volume with localized production.

As is known, there are no known plans to resume the Civic production line here, with the new City and HR-V, for now, being the only national ones made in Itirapina.

In addition, to reach Toyota’s rival, Honda would have to have a more powerful engine than the 2.0, in this case the aforementioned 1.5 Turbo, which could be flexible here, as in the national HR-V.

In the US, the model can still win a shared e:HEV hybrid version of the Civic and with 192 horses.

[Fonte: Carscoops]