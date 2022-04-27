New Chinese lockdown impacts Brazilian economy and should generate inflation

With more than 20 major cities and 200 million inhabitants in lockdown or partially isolated due to the new wave of contamination by Covid-19 in China, increasing concerns that this new stoppage will cause, above all, inflation, due to the breakdown of the global supply chain.

“The biggest risk is inflation in the world, which has already been going through serious inflationary processes for two years”, highlights Sérgio Vale, chief economist at MB Associados. “It is aggravating a crisis that has been going on for some time,” he added.

THE lockdown in China, it mainly affects manufactured products imported by Brazil, such as semiconductors, which have already been suffering from a shortage of supply since mid-2020 due to the difficulty of production with the pandemic.

Automotive industry may stop again

The shortage of the electronic device, essential in many sectors, was so acute at the end of last year that it caused the automotive industry to stop production – and the same problem could occur again.

“I don’t know if the automotive industry will stop. This will depend on how long you will be in lockdown. There are indications of flexibility in China”, says economist Roberto Dumas, a specialist in the Chinese economy.

“But even if it becomes more flexible today, the semiconductors that are waiting for shipment there will take six to nine weeks to get here. The automotive industry has stock for three months”, he points out. “It’s supply shock and inevitable price increase,” he added.

For Vale, given the importance of China in the export of industrialized products, it is not just the automobile chain that should be impacted.

Replacement difficulty

In the Conjunctural Survey of the Electric and Electronic Sector in March, by the Brazilian Association of Electric and Electronics Industry (Abinee), 58% of companies in the sector reported difficulties in acquiring components and raw materials due to lack of them in the market.

The biggest difficulty comes from items from Asia and the document already pointed out the concern of the national industry with lockdown in some regions of China. The document did not indicate a production stoppage due to a shortage of inputs.

In the case of Brazil, in addition to semiconductors, an impact is expected on rubber artifacts, home appliances, electronics and textiles, among other items.

Containers are the big bottleneck

The big bottleneck in China has been the congestion of containers, which are the containers that transport all the manufactured goods that come out of there. As port cities are in lockdowntrucks from the interior cannot access the ports, in addition to the drivers needing to be tested against the coronavirus during the trip.

“It’s a slow move. Ships are waiting for these containers and those in ports are unable to unload,” says Dumas.

For José Augusto de Castro, executive president of the Brazilian Foreign Trade Association (AEB), the lockdown expanded in China causes the problem to spread across the world.

“We are talking about China at the same time as we have the Russia-Ukraine war, which radiates other problems, but which affects the world economy. And there is a pandemic that is not yet controlled in the world”, highlights the president of AEB.

In the last Abinee Survey, the fact that Russia and Ukraine are two major producers of inputs for chips semiconductors, 31% of companies were already concerned about the possible impact on the world production of electronic components with the conflict – in the previous survey, only 6% of the industry had this concern.

Roberto Dumas, on the other hand, points out that as the lockdown will cause a drop in Chinese growth, demand for oil tends to be lower, as well as iron ore, this important item on the Brazilian export agenda to China.

In the average of financial institutions, the forecast of Chinese GDP growth in 2022 fell from 5% to 4% due to the last social isolation determined in the country.

Agricultural commodities should not be as affected

Brazilian agribusiness commodities exported to China, however, should suffer less impact. “People are in lockdown, but they will continue to eat”, says Sérgio Vale. According to the economist, there is a great effort by the Chinese government to avoid food inflation, which favors agricultural commodities.

Shanghai is the world’s largest port, including container handling, and is a hub global ships. However, it is one of the Chinese cities where the lockdown was implemented more rigorously.

The port of Shenzhen, also one of the largest in the world, located in the region of the same name, is the hub of semiconductors (tech hub) and has suffered from the lockdown.

The government is still trying to control the pandemic, with a zero-tolerance policy, with the population still being vaccinated and new strains emerging, says Dumas, who has worked for several years in China. “It is a lockdown severe. It’s not what we see in the West”, comments Sérgio Vale.

Another important impact item is freight, according to José Augusto de Castro. “It was already very expensive and will stay a little longer, with the containers ‘hibernating’”, he says. The longer the container takes to load and unload, the more costs it generates for the logistics chain.

dollar must rise

The chief economist at MB Associados explains that both China and the United States are important in defining the exchange rate in Brazil. In the Chinese case, it is related to economic growth; in the American case, interest.

“And both are frankly negative in that sense,” says Sérgio Vale. The economist says that he already considered the dollar below R$5, as “unsustainable”.

According to him, “it was never our scenario (dollar below R$ 5) because of these risks we have, in addition to the issue in China and the United States”. In the case of China, he considers the problem to be minor and believes in an economic recovery in that country soon, but the rise in interest rates in the United States “is just beginning”.

The Russia-Ukraine war and the political turmoil in a disputed election are two other factors of pressure on the exchange rate, according to the chief economist, and should raise the price of the dollar above R$5, after a few months of fluctuating around R$ 4.

