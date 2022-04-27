Sports

New Corinthians shirt breaks sales record on launch day at Neo Qumica Arena store

The new Corinthians home shirt for the 2022/2023 season was a sales success on the day of its launch. The model broke the sales record at the Neo Química Arena store.

In contact with the My Helm, Roger Reis, the store’s operating partner, confirmed that more than two thousand pieces were sold, among all those available in the collection. Before this model, the record was for the third shirt launched in 2018, the black and gold one in honor of Ayrton Senna.

Bringing together the entire collection, including men’s, children’s, youth and women’s, we sold almost two thousand pieces yesterday (Tuesday) on the launch day. Everything helped to be this sales success. Beautiful shirt addressing a historic milestone for the team, crowded arena, the team winning. All the weather was favorable for it to be a big release,” said Roger.

In addition to the main shirt, a sweatshirt, a men’s long-sleeve shirt, two other short-sleeve shirts and a men’s shorts have been launched so far in the new collection. – click here to see photos of all parts. The model honors the club’s “golden year” (2012), remembering the achievements of Libertadores and the World Cup. Soon, it is worth remembering, Nike should launch the second and third models for the next season.

Shortly after the launch, the new Corinthians mantle received several accolades on social media. In a poll carried out by My Helmthe shirt was approved by the majority of the voting crowd.

