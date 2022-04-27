New device will allow digital signature through the Gov.br platform

The digital subscription by cell phone is available to the population through the federal government’s relationship platform, Gov.br. The technology will allow documents that involve interactions with the federal government to be signed by the application and will have legal validity. Currently, there are 4,900 services on Gov.br – 74% of which are fully digital.

To digitally sign, you must have a Silver or Gold account on the platform. All people who enter the Gov.br application and perform facial biometrics can reach this level, as well as those who access the application choosing to be identified by their bank. Currently, nine financial institutions are integrated into Gov.br: Banco do Brasil, Caixa, Banrisul, BRB, Bradesco, Sicoob, Santander, Itaú and Agibank.

how to sign

The updated version of the Gov.br application has a link called ‘Signing documents digitally’, which directs the user to the Electronic Signature portal of the Gov.br platform.

Platform

The Gov.br platform is the unified access channel to federal government services. To have access to these services, which range from consultation of certificates to benefits, it is necessary to register. The platform offers three types of registration: bronze, silver and gold.

The Gov.br platform is used, for example, for services of the Unified Health System (SUS), such as vaccination certificates, enrollment in the National High School Exam (Enem), consultation of the National Driver’s License and actions on retirement in the app My INSS.

Each type of record implies different levels of security, but also demands different data collection.