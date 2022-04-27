Business

New Harley-Davidson Pan America starts from R$ 139,995

The New Harley-Davidson Pan America arrived in the Brazilian market in the 1250 Special version and starts at R$139,995, promotional price, as the list price is R$143,800.

Ready to climb the Andes, cross the inhospitable Patagonia, go to Tierra del Fuego and try your luck in the Amazon, the Harley-Davidson Pan America arrives as a big trail capable of long crossings.

Jochen Zeitz, president and CEO of Harley-Davidson, says: “Since its inception more than a century ago, when many roads were little more than dirt tracks, Harley-Davidson stands for adventure. So I am very proud to present the Pan America as the first adventure touring motorcycle designed and built in America.”

Zeitz concludes: “Pan America™ exudes that go-anywhere spirit, shared today by riders in the United States and around the world who want to explore the world on a motorcycle.”

Imposing, Harley-Davidson Pan America uses the Revolution Max 1250 engine, a 1,250cc V2 with 150 horsepower, which guarantees excellent performance on any terrain.

It features the adaptive Adaptive Ride Height (ARH) suspension with three modes of set actuation as an option.

With 19-inch alloy wheels at the front and 17 inches at the rear, the Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Special also has Brembo brakes.

The American adventurer also has steering damping and a rider assistance package in corners, with electronically linked braking enhanced for cornering (C-ELB) and improved anti-lock braking system for cornering (C-ABS).

As well as Enhanced Cornering Traction Control System (C-TCS), Enhanced Cornering Drag Slip Control System (C-DSCS) and Hill Hold Control (HHC).

In addition, the Pan America 1250 Special comes with a tire pressure gauge, as well as Road, Sport, Rain, Off-Road and Off-Road Plus driving modes, in addition to Daymaker full LED directional headlamps.

The digital cluster has a 6.8-inch screen, Bluetooth and projection for Android Auto and CarPlay, facilitating GPS navigation through Google Maps and Waze.

