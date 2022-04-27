“Nothing to see”; Dal Pozzo steals the show with an unusual celebration and sends a message to ‘buglers on duty’

When Bill scored in the final moments of the match between Sport and Ituano, it wasn’t the Rubro-negra mass that overflowed into the stands of Ilha do Retiro. On the field, a Lion character had a crazed act of happiness. It’s coach Gilmar Dal Pozzo, who ran out to celebrate and took a flying shot at the corner flag, so karate couldn’t be faulty.

The coach was asked about his moment of explosion, when he saw Sport guarantee another victory in Serie B: “The moment of the goal is for happiness. I will not be sad. It’s overflowing. Sometimes I hug my teammates, sometimes I jump on the flag, as it was. My family was watching, we are more responsible for winning and that’s how it was today. The moment of the goal is joy. I overflow”, explained Dal Pozzo.

Dal Pozzo wanted to make it clear that his crazy flyer had nothing to do with pressure or criticism from the fans of Team Raçudo da Massa. Leão came from two consecutive draws, which could give rise to misinterpretations of the coach’s exalted reaction: “The game was difficult, it had nothing to do with the crowd pressured into office, the game is very difficult. It was a ball game. Whoever scored the goal, I was sure he would win the match.”

Sport now has two wins and two draws in Serie B of the Brazilian Championship and is in third position in the competition table, with eight points, the same score as Bahia, which is in second due to the tie-breaking criteria. Now, Papa da Cidade is getting ready to face the CSA, next Saturday (30), at the Rei Pelé Stadium, in Alagoas.