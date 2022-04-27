“Now or never”; Barros and Leila receive a discount of R$ 30.1 million to hit with the reinforcement of Abel’s dreams

Palmeiras fans still insist that the club needs to hire a center forward. Abel Ferreira also agrees with the fans, but avoids publicly charging the board, unlike what he often did last season. The Portuguese understands the difficulties and says he trusts the directors.

Alario was the athlete who got the most next to defend the Palmeiras colors, but the deal was not completed in time in the last transfer window. This Wednesday (27), journalist Jorge Nicola echoed the information coming from the foreign press and said that Bayer 04 Leverkusen agrees to negotiate him for 6 million euros (BRL 34.3 million).

Before, the German club wanted to receive 12 million euros (BRL 63.4 million at the current price), i.e. the player buyer will get a discount of BRL 30.1 million. The tendency is for Verdão to try again to hire the Argentine goalscorer if he remains available on the market from June onwards. The athlete also does not rule out negotiating again with Palmeiras.

“(…) The big news involving Lucas Alario concerns its future. Bayer Leverkusen, according to Kicker magazine, is already willing to negotiate the athlete permanently and the request is 6.5 million euros. Much less than the 12 million euros of a few months ago. (…) Alario lost all the space in the world at Leverkusen, today it is only the third option (in the sector) (…)”, said Nicola.