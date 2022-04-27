Nubank (NU) plans to pay BRL 816 million to executives in 2022 – Money Times

THE Nubank (NAKED) is expected to pay 816 million reais in compensation to its top executives and members of the board of directors in 2022, according to a regulatory document published by the digital bank.

According to the reference form, a document that companies send to B3 (B3SA3) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM)around 804 million reais will be distributed among the eight members of Nubank’s statutory board.

Another 11 million reais will be shared by eight paid members among the nine that make up the board of directors of the digital bank created in 2013 and which today has more than 54 million customers.

Nubank’s form information sparked discussions on social media on Wednesday, as the bank, which made its debut on the New York Stock Exchange in December with an initial offering of shares (IPO) of 2.6 billion dollars, which valued it at 48 billion dollars at the time, had a net loss of 165.3 million dollars in 2021.

The total value of Nubank’s compensation to its executives is much higher than the 185.3 million reais paid by the bank last year.

The amount is also greater than the 46.6 million reais in compensation paid to officers and directors.

THE Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4), the largest bank in Latin America and which at one point had a market value below Nubank when the digital bank’s IPO, paid its managers 444 million reais last year, including stock options and fixed compensation, according to its form. of reference.

The compensation was divided among 45 members of the board of directors, statutory board and fiscal council.

already the Bradesco (BBDC4) paid around 880 million reais in compensation to members of the board of directors and supervisory boards and directors in 2021.

The Inter digital bank paid 26.2 million reais to 27 executives last year.

Also according to the Nubank document, 96% of the amounts paid to the company’s management members in 2021 came from variable compensation.

This usually refers to stock options, an instrument widely used by high-growth companies to incentivize their main partners.

When contacted, Nubank did not immediately comment on the matter.

