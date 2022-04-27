Nubank’s board of directors pays attention to the market

× Photo: Disclosure, Nubank

The remuneration of Nubank’s board (photo) caught the attention of investors on social networks. The forecast is that the eight members of the board will receive this year no less than R$ 804.423 millionreported Valor Econômico this Wednesday (27).

By way of comparison, Itaú Unibanco, which is the largest bank in Latin America, plans to pay R$425 million in the same period to the 25 members of its board.

According to the newspaper, most of the remuneration of Nubank’s directors corresponds to the so-called share-based compensation (R$ 787.1 million); salaries themselves total R$ 16.4 million, and direct and indirect benefits R$ 867.8 thousand. Last year, the total remuneration of the board was R$ 175.5 million.

The data are part of the Nubank reference form, a document that publicly traded companies have to submit every year to the Securities and Exchange Commission, the body that regulates the stock market in Brazil.

The digital bank states in the document that its remuneration policy is consistent with the company’s culture and is based on market practices that attract and retain the best professionals.

In 2021, Nubank reported revenue of US$1.698 billion and a net loss of US$165.3 million.

