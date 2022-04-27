Technology

Nvidia RTX 30 GPUs have stocks and prices normalized in Brazil

If you’ve been waiting for a while to change or buy a GPU, finally some good news: Nvidia announced today (27) that the video cards of the RTX 30 line are back in Brazilian stocks starting this Wednesdayas has happened in the rest of the world recently.

The advantage? GPU prices will start to normalize and, consequently, other lines of video cards should start to go down with it. In addition, Nvidia announced that it has made a website available online to help consumers find RTX 30 models more easily – and at the best prices.

Finally, the company said in an official statement that it is working together with several partners in Brazil. to ensure that inventories are replenished, updated prices are adhered to, and that retailers do not post limited-time promotional pricesthat is: ensure that the lowest values ​​are maintained.

Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, the microchip crisis has caused a shortage in electronic components that, as a result, has increased demand and reduced supply, something that has caused video card prices to be far above the value of table.

With the novelty, it is possible that from this Wednesday (27) you will already find prices for the GeForce RTX 30 at the suggested value.

