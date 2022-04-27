OK? Coach is asking R$160 million to sign with PSG

Maurício Pochettino should really leave the club at the end of the season

PSG won the French Championship. But the achievement did not diminish the fans’ frustration with the season below expectations. In the national title game, part of the fans left the Stadium after the final whistle to celebrate in the streets. This was considered a sign of protest against the players.

That’s why the Parisian board is already thinking about the next season. And a plan begins to change the cast and the coaching staff. First, a list of possible names to leave the club was released by the European press.

Now, according to RMC SportsThe PSG try to move forward with coach change. The tendency is for Maurício Pochettino to leave the club in the coming weeks. According to the report, Antonio Conte, today, is one of the names quoted.

And according to the French newspaper, the current Tottenham coach wants a salary of R$160 million a year to close with PSG. That’s double what Conte earns at Spurs and more than double what Pochettino earns.

Conte wants more discipline

According to RMC Sports, Antonio Conte is a more rigorous coach in the disciplinary part. Therefore, one of the goals of the coach, if he closes with PSG, is to hire a director of social networks. According to the report, the commander “is tired of Instagram players”.