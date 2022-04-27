News

“On Wednesdays, we wear pink” and we rock these 20 pieces (from €9.09) – Moda

Ah, “Cute and Terrible”. That cinematic classic from 2004 that, who knows why, continues to influence our days. We know that it doesn’t have any mega dense characters, the plot isn’t fascinating and the soundtrack isn’t exactly ravishing either, but there’s something that doesn’t let us forget the famous trio of mean girls that terrified the high school students and, of course, which had Regina George (Rachel McAdams) at its head.

The truth is that, 18 years after its debut, we have not forgotten this group, much less its fashion codes. This is because you may not like Regina George and company, but one thing is for sure: wearing pink is always a good idea and on Wednesdays, it really has a special flavor.

Even if it is for the simple fact that this cinematographic work is the perfect excuse to abuse color and leave nude, black or white looks to rest in the closet. At least one day a week, go.

“On Wednesdays, we wear pink” is one of the iconic phrases from the movie “Mean Girls”, starring Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert.

So, it gives a touch of color to that boring day in the middle of the week and there’s still a good reason to run to the website of influencer Liliana Filipa and grab this old pink fitness set — which, by the way, can make anyone feel like it. to run and embrace the practice of sport. Even those who prefer to spend hours zapping on the couch and, on this topic, we speak with knowledge of the facts.

“Passion”, as this model is called, costs €74.90 and is still available in all sizes.

The “Passion” set is available in S,M and L. It costs €74.90.

Still, it’s legitimate that: 1) you’re not exactly a fan of sportswear or 2) you prefer to honor pink Wednesdays with a more sophisticated touch. That’s why we’ve put together 20 totally different pieces that can be used on any occasion. From overalls to blazers, through sweatpants or even dresses.

Scroll through the gallery and surrender to our pink selection.

  • Satin shirt, Zara, €19.95

    ” data-title=””On Wednesdays, we wear pink” and we rock these 20 pieces (from €9.09) – MAGG”>Satin shirt, Zara, €19.95

  • Mulberry silk dress, Zara, €69.95

    ” data-title=””On Wednesdays, we wear pink” and we rock these 20 pieces (from €9.09) – MAGG”>Mulberry silk dress, Zara, €69.95

  • Plush jogger pants from Zara, €15.95

    ” data-title=””On Wednesdays, we wear pink” and we rock these 20 pieces (from €9.09) – MAGG”>Plush jogger pants from Zara, €15.95

  • Combined dress with panels, Zara, €19.95

    ” data-title=””On Wednesdays, we wear pink” and we rock these 20 pieces (from €9.09) – MAGG”>Combined dress with panels, Zara, €19.95

  • Ruffle print dress, Zara, €27.95

    ” data-title=””On Wednesdays, we wear pink” and we rock these 20 pieces (from €9.09) – MAGG”>Ruffle print dress, Zara, €27.95

  • Cross blazer, Stradivarius, €35.99

    ” data-title=””On Wednesdays, we wear pink” and we rock these 20 pieces (from €9.09) – MAGG”>Cross blazer, Stradivarius, €35.99

  • Wide leg pants, Stradivarius, €19.99

    ” data-title=””On Wednesdays, we wear pink” and we rock these 20 pieces (from €9.09) – MAGG”>Wide leg pants, Stradivarius, €19.99

  • Twill dungarees, Stradivarius, €29.99

    ” data-title=””On Wednesdays, we wear pink” and we rock these 20 pieces (from €9.09) – MAGG”>Twill dungarees, Stradivarius, €29.99

  • Stradivarius straight cargo pants, £25.99

    ” data-title=””On Wednesdays, we wear pink” and we rock these 20 pieces (from €9.09) – MAGG”>Stradivarius straight cargo pants, £25.99

  • Printed midi dress, Stradivarius, €25.99

    ” data-title=””On Wednesdays, we wear pink” and we rock these 20 pieces (from €9.09) – MAGG”>Printed midi dress, Stradivarius, €25.99

  • Short lingerie-style dress, Stradivarius, €17.99

    ” data-title=””On Wednesdays, we wear pink” and we rock these 20 pieces (from €9.09) – MAGG”>Short lingerie-style dress, Stradivarius, €17.99

  • “Saten” crop top, Brownie, €25.90

    ” data-title=””On Wednesdays, we wear pink” and we rock these 20 pieces (from €9.09) – MAGG”>“Saten” crop top, Brownie, €25.90

  • Padded jacket, Pull&Bear, €29.99

    ” data-title=””On Wednesdays, we wear pink” and we rock these 20 pieces (from €9.09) – MAGG”>Padded jacket, Pull&Bear, €29.99

  • Swiss embroidery halter top, Pull&Bear, €15.99

    ” data-title=””On Wednesdays, we wear pink” and we rock these 20 pieces (from €9.09) – MAGG”>Swiss embroidery halter top, Pull&Bear, €15.99

  • Basic jacket with collar, Pull&Bear, €29.99

    ” data-title=””On Wednesdays, we wear pink” and we rock these 20 pieces (from €9.09) – MAGG”>Basic jacket with collar, Pull&Bear, €29.99

  • Blazer 100% linen, Mango, €59.99

    ” data-title=””On Wednesdays, we wear pink” and we rock these 20 pieces (from €9.09) – MAGG”>Blazer 100% linen, Mango, €59.99

  • V-neck shirt, Lefties, €9.99

    ” data-title=””On Wednesdays, we wear pink” and we rock these 20 pieces (from €9.09) – MAGG”>V-neck shirt, Lefties, €9.99

  • Bardot neckline long-sleeved top, Bershka, €9.09

    ” data-title=””On Wednesdays, we wear pink” and we rock these 20 pieces (from €9.09) – MAGG”>Bardot neckline long-sleeved top, Bershka, €9.09

  • Mini city bag, Zara, €22.95

    ” data-title=””On Wednesdays, we wear pink” and we rock these 20 pieces (from €9.09) – MAGG”>Mini city bag, Zara, €22.95

  • Cap with message, Stradivarius, €9.99

    ” data-title=””On Wednesdays, we wear pink” and we rock these 20 pieces (from €9.09) – MAGG”>Cap with message, Stradivarius, €9.99

