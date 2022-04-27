Opportunity for Good Festival brings together luxury second hand pieces

Mark it on the agenda! The Oportunidade do Bem Festival brings a special curatorship of second hand fashion pieces, accessories and decoration pieces from renowned partners, in addition to gastronomy, musical programming, entertainment and other attractions, from May 3 to 6, at JK Iguatemi’s Cubo space.

The proceeds from the sale during the event are donated to Childhood Brasil, Associação Aquarela, Casa do Pequeno Cidadão, Instituto GAS, Salvation Army, Friendship Circle, Instituto YBI and Parceiros da Educação.

Heading the initiative since 2019, Ana Eliza Setubal says she is committed to fostering the circular economy and social entrepreneurship. Since then, R$ 3.7 million has been raised, donated to social causes.

The festival also has a program of talks with the presence of Flávia Camanho, a specialist in human development, Vivian Lustig, an alchemist astrologer, Gustavo França, chef and partner of Axá Orgânicos and Orfeu, who will bring a lecture on coffee and olive oil. In addition to musical attractions with artists Alvinho Coelho da Fonseca and André Bergue, Amanda Maria, Leo Quintella, Aymeric and DJ Henrique Sechi, who promise to cheer up the audience.

Opportunity for Good Festival

When: May 03 to 06, 2022 | 10 am to 10 pm

Where: Cubo JK, Av. pres. Juscelino Kubitschek, 2041 – Vila Olímpia, São

Paulo – SP